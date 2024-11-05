6 Top Signs There Are Snakes in Your Yard

You may occasionally hear references to "snake season," the time of year, usually in the spring and summer, when these slithering reptiles come out in droves. However, the truth is that snakes pose a risk all year long; their needs just change depending on the temperature. So, we consulted pest experts about the top signs that there are snakes in your yard. Not only will this advice keep you safe when you're outdoors, but it'll ensure you know how to spot a problem before any snakes make their way inside your home.

RELATED: 9 Ways to Snake-Proof Your Yard, According to Experts.

1. Snake skins iStock One of the most commonly cited ways to tell if a snake has been on your property is to find its translucent skin. "They shed their skin as they grow, so finding old skin around is a good sign that they're currently living in your yard," explains Toby Cahoon of B&T Pest Control. "Snakes shed their skin about once every two months," adds Burns Blackwell, owner of Terminix Triad in North Carolina. "Most often, they will rub against trees and shrubs to help remove [it]." The size and shape of the skin can provide insight into the species of snake. Look for snakeskins under rocks or woodpiles or by the edge of the garden.

2. Trails iStock When snakes slither around in dirt or debris, they'll leave a trail that's a series of wide, wavy lines, notes Tom Su, gardening and landscaping expert at Lawn Edging. The pattern and width can also suggest how fast they were moving and what size they were.

3. Droppings Shutterstock Looking for snake droppings may present a challenge since they are similar to those of other animals. But according to experts at Terminix, they typically look like "thick, pasty, dark-brown smears" with a chalky white tip at one end. Su says what's in it is also a giveaway: "If you're seeing droppings that contain hair, nails, or tiny bone fragments, it's likely from a snake's recent meal. Snakes consume their prey whole, so these indigestible bits pass right through." RELATED: 8 Things in Your Yard That Are Attracting Snakes to Your Home.

4. Hissing sounds Shutterstock If you notice some subtle yet strange noises in your yard, it could signal that a snake is present. According to Pest Pointers, hissing is one of the most common sounds snakes make. Snakes do this to intimidate potential intruders or predators. Depending on the type of snake, they can also rattle their tails, whistle, or create a popping noise to defend themselves.

5. Holes in the dirt iStock A common misconception is that noticing small holes in the dirt can be a sign that snakes have moved in—especially if you happen to see one slithering its way inside. But according to experts, they're not the ones responsible for digging up your lawn. "Snakes generally can't make their own nests because they don't have paws and they don't have the mental capacity to create nests. But they will take over old rodent nests as well as use underground burrows and holes," explains Blackwell. "Snake holes are hard to identify because they often use leftover mole or vole holes, so you should look for snakeskin in and around these holes to identify that it's home to a snake and not a mole," he adds. Snakes can also squeeze into small spaces, so the holes tend to be discreet. Check for gaps in rocks, cracks in foundation, or leftover rodent burrows, Su advises.

6. A sudden lack of rodents Shutterstock Snakes feast on rodents: mice, rats, and other small mammals. "Snakes eat where they live," Thomas Ward, a biologist with Critter Control, tells Best Life. If you've seen rodents in your vicinity, only to have a sudden and notable absence, that could be a clue there's a snake nearby. "Any time I've had a snake problem, it's been after a period of seeing zero rodents for a while," shares Rick Berres, the owner of Minnesota-based home renovation company Honey-Doers. "There are usually some signs, but it's always after a sudden disappearance."