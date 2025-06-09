The First Place You Should Check for a Snake in Your Home, Experts Say

Outside of the brave few who keep them as pets, no one wants a snake in their house. Unfortunately, that's an inevitability for many people across the U.S., especially as climate change is causing longer and more intense snake seasons, leading these slithery reptiles to seek food, water, and shelter anywhere they can. Even scarier is the fact that some of the most common snakes in the country are venomous, including rattlesnakes, copperheads, cottonmouths, and coral snakes. If you want to be sure your home is snake-free, experts say there is one important spot to check.

The biggest signs there's a snake in your house:

Snakes will venture into people's homes for a number of reasons, according to Marty Ford, a home expert and president of BulletpRoof Roof Systems. They may be searching for "cool and dark places, potential food sources, and a safe spot away from predators." But while snakes might come into your home to hide, there will likely be some key signs present to indicate an infestation.

"Many snakes, both poisonous and non-poisonous, shed their skin in order to grow larger—so there is a good possibility there is a snake nearby if you notice molting in your home," says Laurice Constantine, a home expert and founder of the online home marketplace Casadar. "Snakes may also be present if unexpected noises are emanating from flooring regions."

The one spot in your home you should check first:

Seeing any signs of a snake means you'll want to act quickly. Melody Estes, a landscape design gardening supervisor, says the first place you should check is the basement: "Snakes like dark, humid spaces with lots of hiding places, so the basement makes for a great home for them."

Jeremy Yamaguchi, a pest expert and CEO of Lawn Love, adds that basements are an attractive environment for spiders, frogs, lizards, and mice—all of which are things that snakes eat.

"If you have any of those, you'll very likely see snakes beginning to move in," he warns. "Another factor is that some people feed pets in the basement, or have a living space down there where old food is left out. Both these can attract pests, especially mice, and snakes are soon to follow."

Other aspects of the basement that can attract snakes include stagnant water (attractive to thirsty reptiles), water heaters and laundry pipes (for heat), and cool surfaces (when they're hot).

Lisa Dietrich, a home expert and founder of Remote Canteen, says there are several steps you should take to safely search for snakes in the basement.

"Snakes often enter homes through foundation cracks or openings around pipes and vents," she explains. "Start by doing a thorough inspection of the foundation and any cracks or openings. Then, check around any pipes or vents, and look behind any boxes or storage containers. If you still don't see any snakes, try turning on a light and checking under furniture and appliances."

Other areas you should check if you don't have a basement:

Not all homes have a basement, but snakes don't limit themselves to subterranean spaces. "If you don't have a basement, then your bedroom, under your bed, in your closet, or in the bathroom are other places snakes love to hide," Estes says.

Roger Dickens, a wildlife technical services manager with Ehrlich Pest Control, also recommends checking attics and crawl spaces: "They are areas with minimal disturbance and offer prey species opportunities and shelter or protection from other predatory species."

According to Dickens, garages "tend to be a popular hiding spot" for snakes as well. "Most of the time, it’s due to the stored items inside the garage not being moved regularly," he says.

What to do if you encounter a snake in your home:

What happens if you do find a snake? According to Dickens, you should never try removing the snake yourself: "This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening task and should be handled by professionals." Instead, call a pest management professional who has experience with wildlife management to get the snake out of your house.

Even if you only suspect a snake is in your home, calling a specialist can help. "The professional can identify any conducive conditions that are attractive to snakes and their prey species," Dickens notes. "The professional can also develop a control program for the home to prevent snakes in the future."