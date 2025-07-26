Stylists Say These Are the 10 Signs Your Clothes Don’t Look Good on You
Here's the honest ways to tell if your wardrobe is a problem.
Even the most stylish people fall into a fashion rut now and then. Maybe you’ve been relying on the same outfit formulas for years, or you’re holding onto pieces that technically fit—but don’t exactly flatter. If you’ve ever looked in the mirror and felt like something was… off, your clothes might be betraying you.
Clothing should make you feel confident, comfortable, and put-together, but unfortunately, many people don’t realize when their outfits are actually working against them.
Whether it’s awkward bunching, outdated silhouettes, or fabrics that cling in all the wrong places, there are subtle clues your wardrobe is due for an upgrade. Ahead, fashion experts share 10 signs your clothes don’t look good on you—and how to course-correct for a more polished, flattering look.
1
Not Tucking In Your Shirt
Not tucking in your shirt can make your outfit look messy.
“When you leave your top untucked, you’re actually messing with the rule of thirds on your body, because you’re not really defining any point on your body for the eye to go to,” stylist Christina Stein tells TODAY.
“Usually, that’s a very tiny thing that we can change to make an outfit look better, just tucking in your shirt. It looks more presentable and it looks neater.”
2
Wearing the Wrong Size
Wearing clothes that are too big or too small will make you look and feel uncomfortable.
“We all have those items in our closets that we KNOW fit and flatter our bodies,” says Erin Busbee of Busbee Style. “But we also have those garments that just don’t. If you are one bite of pizza away from busting out of your jeans, those aren’t the best choice right now.”
“Hiding in a huge sweater isn’t the answer either. You don’t want to wear garments that are either way too big or too tight. They can actually make you look larger, not slimmer. A tailor can be your best friend if you have items that need to be hemmed, let out, or taken in.”
3
Not Mixing It Up
You don’t have to match everything perfectly. In fact, being too matchy-matchy can make you look dated. “I think that those myths are very old school, I don’t think there’s a lot of truth to that anymore,” Stein says.
“Let’s say you have a white polka dot and blue shirt, make sure that the stripes in the striped jacket are navy blue, and then you can have fun with the other colors.”
4
Blindly Following Fashion
Just because it’s popular doesn’t mean it’s necessarily right for you. “While you may want to keep your look modern, if you’re buying something just because you saw it one too many times on Instagram it’s not worth buying,” says Britta Amber of In An Elegant Fashion.
“Trends can often be a waste of money because they might not actually suit your style or body shape. Also, they may not be flattering, practical, or appropriate. It’s important to follow the eighty-and twenty-percent rule. This means that eighty percent of your wardrobe should be items that are your style, classic basics, and flattering on you, while twenty percent consists of trendy and experimental pieces you just can’t resist.”
5
Too Much Skin
Balance is key when it comes to showing skin, experts say. “I’ve talked about the ‘One Skin Rule’ many times,” Busbee says.
“As we get older, it’s more sophisticated to show one area of skin exposure. The One Skin Rule keeps things elegant and age-appropriate. There are always exceptions for special occasions, but generally speaking, it’s a great rule to keep in mind. For example, if you’re wearing a plunging neckline, you can opt for more coverage on your lower half. Short skirt or dress? Make sure it has sleeves. Accentuate your assets, but not all at once!”
6
Wearing the Wrong Color
Certain shades may look harsh on you. “According to color theory, there are unflattering colors for your skin undertone that can even make you look sick,” Amber says.
“For example, wearing warm-toned colors as a cool-toned person, and vice versa, might not be doing your complexion a favor. It’s just something to keep in mind.”
7
Uncomfortable Materials
Uncomfortable clothing or accessories will make you look and feel ill at ease. “Buying clothing that is uncomfortable is basically like burning your money,” Amber says.
“At the end of the day, you will not end up reaching for it because subconsciously your mind knows that it’s not comfortable to wear the entire day. Become aware of what materials and styles make you feel uncomfortable. If it already has a scratchy fabric or is made of certain materials that your skin is sensitive to, you can be pretty sure that it will irritate your skin. If possible, it’s best to invest in cotton and fabrics that are soft to the touch.”
8
Wrong Underwear
Don’t ignore the impact underwear makes on your clothes. “Choosing the proper undergarments is a must,” Busbee says.
“You should not only think about comfort, but also make sure you wear a bra that lifts, smooths, and supports. The opposite will be unflattering and aging. And, with your undies, make sure you wear no-show or thong panties with fitted or light-colored pants or jeans.”
9
Oversized Clothing
Clothes that are too baggy may not be doing you any favors. “Wearing oversized and baggy clothing, especially on the top and bottom, are just big fashion mistakes,” Amber says.
“This is because it’s not aesthetically pleasing to have no shape to an outfit. You’re not doing yourself or anyone justice by hiding under a pile of textiles. It’s not flattering,g and it gives the impression that you gave up or didn’t try at all.”
10
Safe and Boring
Just as you shouldn’t fall victim to every look that’s trending, you should also be willing to try new things.
“I get countless messages from people over 40 saying that they are nervous to try certain trends out of fear that it will look like you are trying too hard or trying to reclaim your youth,” Busbee says. “Here’s my advice… Just because you’re getting older, doesn’t mean you have to spiral into frumptown. Experiment… Be modern and sexy! When in doubt, pick one trendy piece and pair it with well-fitting classic pieces or basics.”