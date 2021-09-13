Smarter Living

The No. 1 Sign There's a Tarantula in Your Home, Experts Warn

This scary spider is likely to come near your space when in search for certain critters.

By Kali Coleman
September 13, 2021
Kali Coleman
By Kali Coleman
September 13, 2021

No one wants to see a spider in their home, let alone a large, hairy one like a tarantula. These spiders can grow up to 11 inches in size, according to Live Science, and although their venom is not usually dangerous, like that of a black widow or brown recluse, tarantulas can also bite you and do some damage. If you want to know what to look out for ahead of a tarantula sighting—or worse, biting—experts say they tend to leave behind a certain signal. Read on to find out what could be a sign that there's a tarantula in your home.

RELATED: If You Live Here, Prepare to See Thousands of Tarantulas, Experts Say.

Tarantulas aren't often easy to spot within your home, but they do leave a trail.

tarantula emerging from hole in dirt
Shutterstock/Maureen Kirk

According to Nancy Troyano, PhD, a board-certified entomologist for Western Exterminator, it can be difficult for you to spot a tarantula in your home because they are burrowing spiders. "If you have seen tarantulas around your home, they are probably living underground on your property and they can be hard to find," she says.

But unlike other spiders, tarantulas do not spin webs to trap their prey so they have to leave their burrows to hunt for food. "They do this by being sneaky, although some species of tarantula will leave a very small, thin line of spider silk trailing outside of their burrow to act a bit like a tripwire to alert them prey is there," Troyano explains.

She adds that tarantulas typically hunt at night, so you'll be most likely to spot them later in the evening.

If you notice ants around your home, you may see a tarantula next.

Ants in the house on the baseboards and wall angle
Shutterstock

Homeowners who have an ant problem may soon spot a tarantula too, according to pest control company Orkin, who says ants are "convenient food sources" for this type of spider. Lovelia Horn, owner of Every Creature Counts, says that most spiders don't particularly enjoy eating ants, except for tarantulas, who often mistake this common bug for other smaller spiders. Troyano adds that tarantulas also enjoy eating grasshoppers, cicadas, beetles, and caterpillars.

RELATED: And for more pest-related news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

You can take certain measures to make your house less accessible to tarantulas.

Mosquito screen with hole, close up
Shutterstock

There are ways you can try to make your home less inviting for tarantulas, including maintaining your ant population and sealing up any holes in doors or other openings that may allow tarantulas to enter your home.

"Keep the yard clean and free of vegetation, old logs, abandoned lawn mowers or other debris. Tarantulas are shy and will build their burrows or find hiding spaces around those types of things," Troyano says.

These spiders may also try to use stacks of boxes, old wood, fallen trees, or overgrown areas for their burrows, so you should "clean those up, trim back vegetation, and remove old outer buildings like sheds or old garages," she advises.

Tarantulas are usually found in one particular region of the U.S.

tarantula on log or branch
Shutterstock/Milan Zygmunt

Tarantulas are only typically found in one area of the U.S., however. According to Live Science, there are more than four dozen species of tarantulas across the country, but they are usually all situated in the Southern region.

"There are various types of tarantulas, but they typically all require the same type of habitat," says Jeff Neal, a pest expert and founder of Critter Depot. "If you live in colder climates, or areas that experience colder winters, then you don't have to worry about tarantulas. But if you're down south, then it's a strong possibility that you could see them."

According to Western Exterminator, tarantulas are most likely to be found in the desert regions of states like California, Arizona, and Texas. But these spiders have "been known to wander into homes, particularly during mating season," which is in the late summer and fall.

RELATED: If You're Not Cleaning This, You're Inviting Spiders to Your Home.

Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Car being broken into
    Car being broken into
    Smarter Living

    This Is the Most Stolen Car in the U.S., Data Shows

    Car thieves made off with this vehicle more than any other.

  • Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex hosts the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace on January 16, 2020 in London, England.
    Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex hosts the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace on January 16, 2020 in London, England.
    Culture

    The Royals Are Including Harry in This Major Event

    But three others won't be there.

  • oman wear white bathrobe looking in mirror see first mimic wrinkles feels stressed, face skin lose elasticity changes after 30s, aging process, need cosmetology facial treatment concept
    oman wear white bathrobe looking in mirror see first mimic wrinkles feels stressed, face skin lose elasticity changes after 30s, aging process, need cosmetology facial treatment concept
    Health

    Have Your Kidneys Checked If You Notice This

    This symptom shows up on your face.

  • two young men ordering food from a server wearing a flannel shirt
    two young men ordering food from a server wearing a flannel shirt
    Health

    Always Ask Servers This Before Ordering, CDC Says

    This one question could protect you from illness.

  • man in suit holding newspaper and coffee and wearing a face mask in city
    man in suit holding newspaper and coffee and wearing a face mask in city
    Health

    6 Things Most Virus Experts Wouldn't Do Now

    Is indoor dining safe? How about the movies? Find out.

  • judy garland in black and white still from wizard of oz
    judy garland in black and white still from wizard of oz
    Culture

    See Judy Garland's Only Granddaughter

    Here's how the family honors her legacy.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group