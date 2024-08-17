Skip to content
1.1 Million Ovens Sold at Lowe’s and Home Depot Recalled After 250 Fire Reports

The appliances have caused property damage, injuries, and even pet deaths, the U.S. CPSC warns.

Abby Reinhard
By Abby ReinhardAug 17, 2024
Appliances are large investments, and when we shell out for expensive products, we want to feel confident in their longevity and their safety. But now, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning that Samsung Slide-In Electric Ranges are being recalled following 250 fire reports. According to an Aug. 8 recall notice, the Samsung stoves have “front-mounted knobs” that “can be activated by accidental contact by humans or pets.”

The recall, which includes 30 model numbers, impacts approximately 1,120,905 Samsung ranges sold on Samsung.com, as well as at Best Buy, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and other appliance stores. Different ranges were sold between May 2013 and Aug. 2024, retailing for between $1,250 and $3,050, depending on the model.

According to the CPSC, as of last week, Samsung had received over 300 reports of “unintentional activation of the front-mounted knobs by humans or pets since 2013.” The ranges have been involved in 250 fires, at least 18 of which “caused extensive property damage.” There have also been roughly 40 injuries, including eight that required medical attention—and, tragically, seven fire reports that involved pet deaths.

If you have a Samsung range at home, cross-check the model number on your appliance with those listed in the CPSC notice. The model number on each range is located in the upper left corner of the oven door or inside the storage bin below the oven.

If you find that your range is part of the recall, the CPSC instructs you to contact Samsung for a free set of knob locks or covers that are compatible with your specific model. In the meantime, while knob locks and covers aren’t installed, the agency notes that consumers should keep children and pets away from the knobs, ensure that knobs are off before leaving the house or going to sleep, and avoid leaving objects on the range when appliances are not in use.

For questions or to request a knob cover or lock, call Samsung toll-free at 833-775-0120 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) Monday through Friday, or email the company at rangesupport@sea.samsung.com. If you prefer to submit a request online, you can also visit Samsung’s website. On that page, you can also find video guides for installing both the knob locks and the knob covers.

The CPSC says that those with Samsung ranges that have WiFi can take an extra precaution by opting in to the “Cooktop On” notification in the Samsung SmartThings app. This will send alerts to your phone if your burner is turned on.

In general, the CPSC also advises consumers to follow safety advice to prevent fires.

“Never place, leave, or store anything on the top of your range,” the agency warns. “Such items can ignite if the range is accidentally activated or left on. Fires can occur when items are left on the top surface of any range that is accidentally activated or left on.”

