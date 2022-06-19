Summer is one of the most enjoyable times of the year, except for one thing: sweat. While some people's perspiration gives them a dewy glow, others find themselves absolutely drenched in the stuff—no matter how hard they try to stay cool. Fortunately, it doesn't have to be that way. Here, makeup artists, dermatologists, and aestheticians offer their top tips to manage face sweat through the warmer months. From making simple swaps in your skincare routine to carrying one miracle product, these suggestions will help you have your best (and driest!) summer yet.

Avoid spicy foods, caffeine, and alcohol.

The first step to reducing face sweat is to avoid the things that exacerbate it. "Limiting your intake of spicy foods, caffeine, or alcohol can lower the heat generated by the body after consuming these foods," says Ksenia Sobchak, a London-based dermatologist. That, in turn, can minimize sweating. So, why do these items bring on the heat? According to Healthline, drinking alcohol can increase your heart rate and widen the blood vessels in your skin, which can trigger perspiration. Caffeine, a stimulant, has a similar heart-rate-boosting effect. Spicy foods, such as peppers, contain a chemical called capsaicin, which makes your body feel warmer, according to WebMD. You sweat to cool back down.

Apply antiperspirant.

Think antiperspirant is only for your underarms? Think again. "Some people may find relief from using an over-the-counter antiperspirant or prescription medication specifically designed for the face," says board-certified dermatologist Allison Leer, MD, of Unity Skincare. Facial antiperspirants contain aluminum chloride or aluminum chlorohydrate, which shrink and block the pores to prevent sweat from escaping, Leer explains. If you think you might be a good candidate, bring it up to your doctor or dermatologist (it's worth noting this solution isn't for everyone and could agitate sensitive skin).

Carry rice paper.

Don't brush off this beauty product as a gimmick. In fact, it can help you achieve flawless skin no matter the temperature. "Carry this with you at all times, especially when warm weather rolls around," says professional makeup artist Mary Winkenwerder. "When you feel a major glow coming on, pull out a single sheet of rice paper and gently blot the area with a press and roll motion." If you're blemish-free, you can use one sheet of paper on the entire face. However, if you have a pimple or two, "use more than one sheet per face zone to eliminate the spread of the breakouts," Winkenwerder suggests. The rice paper will absorb excess moisture for a semi-matte to a matte finish.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Try Botox.

You're probably most familiar with Botox for its wrinkle-reducing effects. However, it can also minimize sweat production. "Botox injections are used to significantly decrease the activity of nerves impacting the sweat glands," says Shawnda Dorantes, APRN, FNP-C, nurse practitioner and founder of Beauty Lounge Medical Spa. Of course, when you use Botox for sweat, there will also be other side effects, such as paralysis of the forehead (a good thing or a bad thing depending on your preference!). "Sometimes, several treatments are necessary for the injections to begin working," says Dorantes. "Fortunately, the injections can help with face sweat symptoms for up to 12 months."

Stay cool.

This one might seem obvious, but many of our experts noted it as a worthy callout. "I recommend you reduce your room temperature using fans or air conditioners," says Sobchak. "This helps the face stay cool at all times, lowering sweat generally." If A.C. isn't available, Leer suggests utilizing other cooling products, such as ice packs, cold water, and portable spritzers. At night, swap your regular bedding for a set of cooling sheets, suggests Azza Halim, MD, board-certified physician and founder of Azza MD Beauty. With these protocols in place, you'll be well on your way to a less-sweaty future.

