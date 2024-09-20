Desk Lamps Sold at JOANN Recalled Due to "Melting" Battery Compartments

These days, we're all about ambient lighting and low lighting to set the mood. Truly, there's nothing worse than turning on the "big" light in your room and casting everything in that eerie, fluorescent glow. To avoid this in your workspace, you might have a small lamp on your desk—but if you bought a colorful option from JOANN (previously Jo-Ann Fabrics), you might want to use that overhead light, after all. According to a notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), approximately 9,700 Place & Time battery-operated desk lamps sold by the craft retailer are now subject to recall.

The Place & Time desk lamps are battery-operated and came with a USB charging cord. Per the notice, the issue is related to the desk lamp's battery compartment, which can "overheat while using the USB charging cord, posing a fire hazard."

As of the Sept. 19 recall notice, there were three reports of the battery compartments "melting or popping while the lamp was charging with the USB cord." No injuries have been reported.

U.S. CPSC

The small lamps were sold at JOANN stores nationwide and on the retailer's website for $23 between May and July. According to the CPSC notice, they were available in three colors: green with the model number 4843351B, pink with the model number 4843351A, and cream with the model number 4843351D. The model number is on the bottom of the lamps, which are approximately 12 inches high and 4 inches wide at the base.

If you have one of these lamps at home, the CPSC asks that you "immediately stop using" the recalled product and return it to JOANN for a full refund. If you don't have your receipt, you will be given a $23 store credit.

If you can't return the lamp to a brick-and-mortar store for some reason, you can also email a photo of your purchase receipt to customer.service@joann.com with the subject line "Desk Lamp Recall Refund." You'll then receive an electronic gift card for the amount on your receipt, or if you just send a photo of the lamp, you'll be given a $23 store credit to JOANN.

The desk lamps aren't the only products that were pulled this week, either. CVB recalled roughly 137,000 LUCID Platform Beds with Upholstered Square Tufted Headboards. According to a separate CPSC notice, the beds can "sag, break, or collapse during use." As of yesterday, there were 245 reports of the beds breaking, resulting in 18 injuries, such as contusions and bruises. The beds were sold at several retailers, including Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart, Macy's, JC Penney, and Lowes.com. A full list of stores can be found listed in the recall notice.