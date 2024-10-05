Adding This Seasonal Superfood to Your Diet Can Help You Lose Weight

Chances are you've heard of "superfoods," those that are "super healthy" and rich in beneficial components like antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins. But while you might immediately think fruits and veggies are the frontrunners in this category, there's actually more to the story. In fact, one superfood that can help shed extra pounds is actually a seed—and it just so happens to be in season. Experts say that pumpkin seeds may be your new grab-and-go snack if you're on a weight-loss journey.

According to The Yoga Institute, a YouTube channel with 4.55 million subscribers, one small spoonful of pumpkin seeds daily gives your body magnesium, zinc, iron, vitamin E, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants.

"No wonder these little seeds are called...power banks of energy. They are also an excellent source of plant-based protein," Hansaji Yogendra, PhD, director of The Yoga Institute, says in an Aug. 30 YouTube video.

According to Medical News Today, pumpkin seeds are particularly beneficial for weight loss, with a 1-ounce serving containing 1.8 grams of fiber, or 6 percent of your daily recommended value.

Fiber is what makes these seeds so helpful for weight loss, as it keeps you feeling fuller longer, improves digestion, and manages blood sugar.

Several studies have examined the role of dietary fibers in regulating appetite. One June 2019 study published in The Journal of Nutrition concluded that fiber intake "promotes weight loss," also helping participants stick to a diet. Research published in February 2017 in Nutrients further found that fiber supplementation can lead to weight loss and reduce frequency of eating.

Pumpkin seeds are also high in protein, which plays a role in weight loss by preventing overeating and also giving you those feelings of fullness, Healthline reports.

During a recent appearance on ABC News, medical correspondent Darien Sutton, MD, MBA, touted the benefits of pumpkin seeds beyond their assistance with your waistline.

"This is the time for pumpkins...save the seeds, and it's important because pumpkin seeds are a great source of fiber, healthy fats, they're a good source of protein, magnesium—they also serve as an anti-inflammatory snack, as well as an antioxidant," Sutton explains.

According to Healthline, raw, unsalted seeds can help cut your intake of fat, calories, and sodium. And while they're delicious that way, it's not the only way to enjoy pumpkin seeds.

To dress them up a bit, Sutton suggests roasting them with salt or adding them to your morning yogurt. According to Healthline, they can also be used in baking bread and muffins, blended into smoothies, or used in noodle dishes and stir-fries.



