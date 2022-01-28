At the 1968 Winter Olympics in Grenoble, France, Peggy Fleming made her country proud by becoming the only American athlete to win a gold medal at that year's games. She stood at the top of the podium in ladies' singles figure skating, after previously coming in sixth place at the 1964 Winter Olympics. She is respected as one of the greats in the figure skating world, and in 1999, Sports Illustrated named her one of seven athletes who changed their sport. Asked if she knew she was changing skating forever, she told Today in 2018, "No, not at all. I just kept doing things."

In the time since retiring as a professional skater, Fleming has taken on new endeavors and become a grandparent along with her longtime husband, Greg Jenkins. Read on to learn more about the 73-year-old's career and life today.

She's still involved in figure skating.

After the Olympics, Fleming became a huge star and continued skating both in her own TV specials and with shows including the Ice Capades and Holiday on Ice. She also used her knowledge of the field as a commentator for ABC Sports and ESPN for 28 years.

In 2018, she created the Peggy Fleming Trophy, which focuses on the artistry of figure skating with less importance placed on technical aspects, such as jumps, compared to most competitions. "We feel like skating has come to a tipping point where there's just too much emphasis on the technical side with the triple jumps and the quad jumps and the artistry has been pushed aside," she told Olympic Channel in 2020. "We need the balance back in our sport," she explained.

She spreads the word about early breast cancer detection.

Fleming was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1998. She caught it early and was able to become cancer-free following a lumpectomy. Because of her own experience, she became outspoken about the importance of keeping up with exams and being aware of your health. In 2012, she gave the keynote address at the Pink Ribbon Symposium and told The Florida Times-Union in an interview, "Pay attention and participate in your health. Know your personal risk factors."

She ran a winery with her husband.

As reported by The Florida Times-Union, Fleming and Jenkins ran the Fleming Jenkins Vineyards & Winery from 2003 to 2010. Proceeds from the sale of one of their wines, Victories Rosé, went to breast cancer research, and they were able to give $56,000.

She's an artist.

Fleming is a painter, and her artwork can be viewed on her website. She is also involved with the organization Art of the Olympians, which "shows the connection between sport, art, and the Olympics and celebrates the Olympic and Paralympic athlete, while promoting Olympic ideals and values."

"The surface of the ice used to be the place I could express myself. Now I have a canvas," Fleming told The Florida Times-Union.

She has three grandchildren.

Fleming and Jenkins have been married since 1970 and have two children, Andy and Todd, as well as three grandchildren. In her Today show interview, Fleming said that she and her husband moved from California to Colorado to be closer to their grandkids.

Jenkins and Fleming were already dating when she competed in the Olympics. "I remember it was really nerve-racking to watch, but I was so proud of her," Jenkins told Today. "My parents bought a color TV just so we could watch it live via satellite. It was fantastic."

