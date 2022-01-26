See Figure Skater Nancy Kerrigan Now, 28 Years After Her Last Olympics

Twenty-eight years ago, one of the biggest scandals in sports history took place. On Jan. 6, 1994, Nancy Kerrigan was attacked at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, less than two months before the 1994 Winter Olympics. It was discovered that the men who struck a shocked Kerrigan in the leg were hired by fellow figure skater Tonya Harding's ex-husband Jeff Gillooly. But, even after the attack and inadvertently becoming part of the media circus, Kerrigan went on to win the silver medal in ladies' singles skating at the Lillehammer Olympics. And this only added to her collection: She had previously won the bronze at the 1992 Winter Olympics and had also medalled in various other competitions, including the World Figure Skating Championships.

It's now been almost 30 years since Kerrigan's last Olympics, and with the 2022 games getting ready to kickoff, we're checking in on the skating icon. Read on to find out about Kerrigan's life today.

She continues to skate in shows.

After the Olympics, Kerrigan became a professional, non-competitive ice skater and participated in shows like Footloose on Ice and Broadway on Ice. And she still takes part in skating events today. Earlier this month, the 52-year-old was part of a meet-and-greet and skate session in Mentor, Ohio for Olympic Day. In December, she skated as part of a holiday show in Long Island, N.Y. She's also posted about some of the shows she's participated in on her Instagram account.

She's made various TV appearances.

Kerrigan competed on the 24th season of Dancing with the Stars in 2017 and tied for sixth place. "It's fun to do something new, have a new challenge. I thought it would be really exciting," she told ABC News at the time.

In addition to DWTS, Kerrigan has appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Bachelor Winter Games, a celebrity edition of Antiques Roadshow, and Fresh Off the Boat. She also has a small part in the movie Blades of Glory.

She supports an important cause.

Kerrigan has been a longtime spokesperson for Fight for Sight, which helps fund research into vision loss. Kerrigan is inspired by her own mother, who is blind. She teamed up with the organization in 2003.

She's a mother of three, including one Olympic hopeful.

Kerrigan married her manager, Jerry Solomon, in 1995. The couple have three children: 24-year-old Matthew, 16-year-old Brian, and 13-year-old Nicole.

Kerrigan spoke about her kids in a 2016 interview with Us Weekly, ahead of a televised performance that included them. "They're so busy—the two younger ones do gymnastics—my son Brian is at the gym six days a week, so he doesn't have a lot of time to get on the ice and create his number," she said. "And my daughter is at the gym four days a week and at ballet two days a week. And then my oldest, Matthew, is working, he's in the theater, doing costume design."

She also said that Brian is looking to follow in her Olympic footsteps as a gymnast. "Brian already has said, 'I want to go to the Olympics!' But they're so young, they don't really realize how hard that is," Kerrigan said. "I think they think, 'How hard could it be? My mom did it!'"

