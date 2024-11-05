Nutritionists Share the "Magic" Sauces They Put on Salads, Meats, and More

Let’s be honest: The best part of a juicy hamburger isn’t the patty, it’s the secret sauce they smother on top. Likewise, a tasty dressing is the key difference between a sad desk salad and one you actually look forward to eating. However, most fast food and store-bought sauces are high in calories, riddled with artificial additives, and contain high amounts of sugar, salt, and fat. But fortunately, you can make healthier versions at home that still pack a flavorful punch. On TikTok, nutritionists are sharing their favorite "magic" sauce recipes for salads and meats that are high in nutritional value and don’t require a lot of ingredients.

If you’re on the hunt for a delicious sauce that you can dip fries in and drizzle on top of salads, you’ve come to the right place. Registered dietician Steph Grasso, RD, has concocted the ultimate “magic sauce” recipe that pairs with meats, vegetables, potatoes, and fresh greens. It comes together in seconds and is “a great substitute for most sauces because they’re usually high in saturated fat and this has none,” she said in a TikTok video.

In a blender, add fresh herbs of your choosing, three heaping spoonfuls of plain Greek yogurt, one garlic clove, and juice from half a lemon, plus salt and pepper. Grasso said this is one of her favorite sauces to make when she has “some type of fresh herb that’s about to go bad,” such as basil, thyme, rosemary, or dill.

Grasso prefers her dressings “plain and simple " but encourages followers to add other herbs or seasonings they might like. The magic sauce will stay fresh for up to one week in the fridge; just be sure to store it in an airtight container, like a mason jar.

“Now you have no excuse for letting your herbs go bad!” she quipped.

@stephgrassodietitian This lives in my refrigerator. I call it magic sauce because it magically goes with anything (meats, veggies, starches) and is a little way to add more nutrition and flavor to your meals. PLUS it’s a great way to prevent food waste. Follow for more food/nutrition hacks! #dietitian #nutrition #foodhacks #sauces #herbs

A high-protein Big Mac sauce is an easy way to “healthify” hamburgers without skimping on the nostalgic flavors we know and love—just ask registered dietician Nicole Hoskens, RD, whose Big Mac sauce is a burger night staple in her household. The healthy condiment is low in calories and a great alternative for those with high cholesterol (you won’t find any saturated fats here!). And as Hoskens recently demonstrated on TikTok, it can be whipped up in under five minutes.

Hoskens’ Big Mac sauce recipe calls for a quarter of an onion, either grated or minced—you want to cut “the smallest pieces of onion you’ve ever done,” she advises—one minced garlic clove, two tablespoons of sweet relish, and 1.5 tablespoons of yellow mustard.

In a mixing bowl, combine those ingredients with ¾ cup of nonfat Greek yogurt. “This is going to decrease all those calories, decrease the saturated fat, and amp up the protein,” she explains.

Next, add one teaspoon of garlic powder, two teaspoons of smoked paprika, and salt and pepper to taste. Give everything a big stir, and you’re ready for burger night.

@nicolehoskens Replying to @mari healthy protein packed Big Mac sauce! Easy healthy sauce you can make under 5 min! #bigmacsauce #proteinsauce #bigmacrecipe #healthybigmac

If you’re a fan of all things sesame, you’ll want to try registered dietician Leena Abed’s, RD, three-minute tahini dressing .

In a medium-sized jar, add two heaping tablespoons of tahini, ⅓ cup of water (or more if you like sauces on the thinner side), one to two tablespoons of soy sauce, and juice from half a lemon. Shake well until combined and serve on salads, freshly seared meats, or as a dipping sauce.

“It’s so flavorful, and it’s so versatile,” she said in a TikTok recipe video. “I’ve been making this for years, and it’s legitimately perfect every time.”

@practical.nutritionist ✨3 Minute Tahini Dressing✨ Ingredients: - 2 tbsp tahini (heaping) - 2 tbsp soy sauce (I just kept pouring, put def add it slowly) - Juice of half a lemon - 1/4-1/3 cup water Directions: 1. Mix to combine and serve! #viralrecipes #easyhealthyrecipes #salad #lunchideas #5minuterecipes #healthylunch #weightlossadvice #weightlosstips #saladdressing #tahini

Registered dietician, RD, has a similar version that’s gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy free. She also uses tahini dressing as her base, but swaps soy sauce for coconut aminos and includes nutritional yeast for fiber, protein, and vitamin B.



