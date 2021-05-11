Smarter Living

This Cult Favorite Local Chain Has Been Quietly Shutting Down Stores

Following the closure of its flagship store in 2020, the chain has been shuttering other locations.

By Sarah Crow
May 11, 2021
Sarah Crow
By Sarah Crow
May 11, 2021

There are few things more frustrating than running to the store, only to realize upon arrival that the lights are off and the doors are locked. Unfortunately, that's been a regular occurrence for the visitors to one popular local chain, which has been quietly shutting down stores, much to the dismay of customers. Read on to discover if a shop near you could be affected by the closures.

RELATED: This Beloved Store Is Closing 65 Locations.

Wawa has been temporarily closing stores and limiting hours.

wawa store exterior in the daytime
Shutterstock / Barry Blackburn

Beloved convenience store chain Wawa, which operates 860 locations in Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., has been temporarily closing some of its stores and shutting others down early, NJ.com reports.

While the chain has not explicitly stated how many stores are currently closed or operating during reduced hours, Wawa seemingly confirmed that staffing challenges have been at the center of the changes.

"Wawa may temporarily close or reduce hours of operation at a store for a number of reasons, including operational challenges or staffing," the chain announced in a statement. "At times we will consolidate operations with smaller stores to support larger fuel stores."

And for the latest retail news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The chain plans to hire 5,000 new employees in the near future.

crowded wawa store in philadelphia
Shutterstock / EQRoy

As a means of remedying its staffing issues, Wawa announced its plan to hire 5,000 new full-time and part-time employees in its stores.

"At Wawa, we have made a commitment to providing needed products and services and our associates have enabled us to play an essential role in our communities during the past year. As we continue to grow our stores, services and product offer, we are thrilled to announce a number of new jobs and advancement opportunities for our associates," said Stephanie Capaccio, Wawa's director of people team operations, in a May 3 statement.

The company is offering COVID-related bonuses to some employees.

hand holding hundred dollar bills of US currency
Shutterstock / thansak253700

New Wawa employees may have more than just a regular paycheck to look forward to. In the company's May 3 statement, Wawa announced that employees who receive a COVID vaccine through June 18 can get $300 from the chain for doing so. Additionally, certain employees who sign on between March 29 and June 15, 2021 will receive a $500 bonus after three months of employment with the company.

RELATED: This Is How Close Your State Is to Being Fully Vaccinated, Data Shows.

The chain closed its Philadelphia flagship store permanently in 2020.

wawa's philadelphia flagship store
Shutterstock / Alan Budman

While Wawa may be expanding in some areas, the chain's flagship store, located in Center City, Philadelphia, closed for good in August 2020.

"This decision was a difficult one. But due to the impact from the pandemic coupled with some operational uncertainties of today, our long-term plans for this store are no longer viable," Lori Bruce, a Wawa spokesperson, in a statement. Two nearby stores in Philadelphia have remained open.

In addition to the challenges presented by COVID, the Philly Voice reports that that the flagship store's block had been the location of multiple violent crimes since it opened, with three stabbings taking place outside the store in 2018.

RELATED: This Is the Most Dangerous City in America.

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • man standing outside of his house and removing an envelope from his mailbox
    man standing outside of his house and removing an envelope from his mailbox
    Smarter Living

    If You Live Here, You Could Get a New Stimulus Check

    Two-thirds of residents in this state would be eligible.

  • Closeup of hands opening can
    Closeup of hands opening can
    Health

    Drinking This Twice a Day Could Put Your Heart at Risk

    A new study says there's a clear link.

  • Nadya Suleman sighting at a local park on May 06, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.
    Nadya Suleman sighting at a local park on May 06, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.
    Culture

    See What Octomom's Octuplets Look Like Now

    They're adorable times eight.

  • family barbecuing outside with tent in the background
    family barbecuing outside with tent in the background
    Smarter Living

    These Summer Must-Haves Will Be Hard to Find

    Prepare yourself for another shortage.

  • Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck at the Golden Globe Awards in 2007
    Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck at the Golden Globe Awards in 2007
    Culture

    Affleck Posts Rare Photos of Kids With Garner

    See what the actor had to say about his ex.

  • Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady in 2005
    Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady in 2005
    Culture

    Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex and Wife

    The NFL star honored both moms on Mother's Day.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group