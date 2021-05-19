Culture

This Grocery Chain Is Shutting Down

The massive retailer has already started closing stores.

By Sarah Crow
May 19, 2021
Sarah Crow
By Sarah Crow
May 19, 2021

After months of store closures around the world due to COVID-related shutdowns, it finally seemed as though things were finally looking up for the retail industry. Unfortunately, even more casualties are coming—and this time, it's a retail giant that's closing up shop. Read on to discover which grocery chain is shutting its doors for good.

RELATED: Target Just Banned the Purchase of This One Thing at All Its Stores.

Amazon Go Grocery is shutting down.

amazon go grocery store exterior
Shutterstock / VDB Photos

Amazon Go Grocery, Amazon's larger cashier-free, checkout-line-free grocery chain, is closing some locations and rebranding others, GeekWire reports.

The retail giant has already closed its Amazon Go Grocery location in Redmond, Washington. Despite Amazon's massive customer base, Amazon Go Grocery lasted for a brief period of time—the chain only launched in Feb. 2020.

For the latest store closure news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Remaining Amazon Go Grocery stores will become Amazon Fresh.

amazon fresh store
Shutterstock / Ijby Berg

Amazon has already shuttered at least one of its Amazon Go Grocery stores, but has not yet announced additional closures. Instead, Amazon has announced plans to rebrand its Amazon Go Grocery stores under the company's Amazon Fresh label, starting with its Amazon Go Grocery store in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

In doing so, the Jeff Bezos-owned mega-retailer hopes to "simplify the experience for our customers," spokesperson Carly Golden told The Seattle Times.

Amazon has plans to expand its Amazon Fresh empire significantly in 2021.

jeff bezos
Shutterstock

Amazon currently operates just 12 Amazon Fresh stores in the U.S.—located in California and Illinois—and four in the U.K., but the brand is quickly expanding its reach. Bloomberg reports that Amazon has plans to open another 28 stores in the U.S. in the near future, each equipped with Dash shopping carts that calculate purchases as customers shop.

"We know customers care about low prices, convenience, and great selection in their grocer, and we believe we offer that as well as a seamless online to in-store grocery shopping experience," Jeff Helbling, vice president of Amazon Fresh, explained in a statement.

RELATED: These 3 Beloved Clothing Brands Just Filed for Bankruptcy.

Amazon has not announced plans to close its Amazon Go stores.

amazon go convenience store
Shutterstock / MariaX

While Amazon Go Grocery may be folding, the company has not yet announced what will become of Amazon Go, its convenience store brand, which sells primarily prepared food and drinks. What is clear, however, is that the brand hasn't grown as quickly as Amazon had initially hoped.

In 2018, Amazon announced that it had plans to open up to 3,000 Amazon Go stores in the U.S. by 2021. The company currently operates just 22 Amazon Go stores in the U.S.—located in Chicago, New York, San Francisco, and Seattle—a number that falls far short of Amazon's early projections for the shopping experience.

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Driver using his mobile phone whilst driving a car
    Driver using his mobile phone whilst driving a car
    Smarter Living

    The Big Ticket Item You Won't Find This Summer

    You might have difficulty buying one of these.

  • Paul McCartney
    Paul McCartney
    Health

    The Strange Exercise Paul McCartney Swears By

    This is why he doesn't need glasses.

  • 30-something woman shopping at ikea
    30-something woman shopping at ikea
    Smarter Living

    Stop Using This Ikea Product Immediately, Experts Say

    More than 150,000 items are being recalled.

  • Close up of doctor drawing up Covid-19 vaccine from glass phial bottle and filling syringe injection for vaccination.
    Close up of doctor drawing up Covid-19 vaccine from glass phial bottle and filling syringe injection for vaccination.
    Health

    You May Need a COVID Booster Shot This Soon

    A top FDA official just gave this timeline.

  • closeup of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
    closeup of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
    Culture

    This Royal Relationship Is Now "Beyond Repair"

    "Recent developments have been devastating."

  • Jennifer Aniston in 2018
    Jennifer Aniston in 2018
    Culture

    Jennifer Aniston Stole This From "Friends"

    And she still wears it to this day.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group