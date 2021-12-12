Relationships

People Would Change These 4 Things About Their Partner's Appearance, Data Shows

A whopping 63 percent of people said their partner looked worse than before the pandemic.

December 12, 2021
Whether they've gotten a truly perplexing new piercing or won't stop wearing that increasingly ragged sweatshirt they've had since college, everyone has the occasional pet peeve when it comes to their partner's appearance. And while piercings can close and threadbare clothing occasionally finds its way into the trash, your partner may have a few more issues with your appearance than they're letting on. According to a recent study, 63 percent of people said their partner looked worse than they did prior to the pandemic—and there are four particular changes people want to see their partner make when it comes to their looks. Read on to find out what people said they'd most like to change about their partner's appearance.

Hair

man looking in mirror at his head, hairloss
Prostock-Studio / iStock

If you've ever found yourself trying to hide your shock—or outright horror—when your partner has come home with a new hairstyle, you're not alone. According to a study from Advanced Dermatology, which polled 1,463 U.S. residents, 41 percent said that they wish their partner would groom themselves differently by adopting a new hairstyle, and 27 percent of respondents said that they'd be eager to change their partner's hair as a whole, if given the chance.

Stomach

Woman criticizing her body and weight in the mirror
Shutterstock

There's no denying that plenty of people have found themselves holding onto a few extra pounds since the pandemic hit. In fact, according to 2021 research from the American Psychological Association (APA), 42 percent of U.S. adults had experienced unwanted weight gain amid the pandemic, putting on an average of 29 pounds.

It's clear that those extra pounds aren't going unnoticed by people's partners, either. According to Advanced Dermatology's research, not only did 57 percent of respondents say their partner had gained fat amid the pandemic, 21 percent said they'd make changes to their partner's stomach if they could.

Teeth

two young blonde women brushing teeth
Shutterstock/Monkey Business Images

Many people aren't born with straight, white teeth, and the means by which they might achieve them are often cost-prohibitive.

Unfortunately, that didn't keep people from wishing their significant other could make some changes to their smile: 10 percent of those polled said they'd love to see changes in their partner's teeth.

Eyes

woman looking in a mirror at her eyes
LittleBee80 / iStock

Short of colored contacts, eyelash extensions, or makeup, there's not much that can be done about the appearance of a person's eyes. However, that didn't stop people from wishing their partners' peepers looked different.

Among those polled, nine percent said they'd change their partner's eyes if given the chance. The rest of the face didn't get off so easily, either—35 percent of those polled said their partner's skin was saggier and 31 percent said their partner had developed more wrinkles since the beginning of the pandemic.

