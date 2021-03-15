In the past year, red carpet events have been few and far between. So, when it came to Sunday night's Grammys, stars made the most of the opportunity to get all dressed up. One celebrity who got a lot of attention for her Grammys outfit was Noah Cyrus. The 21-year-old singer loved her red carpet look, but given that the dress was somewhat usual, it wasn't a universal hit—and viewers quickly made memes and jokes about it online. Some said it looked she wore her comforter or fitted sheets, while others commented that it looked like she was wearing toilet paper or tissues. But the opinion of one person in her life, her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, was what really mattered to Noah. Read on to see what he had to say and to find out the sweet story behind Noah's look. And for more members of the Cyrus family you may not know about, check out Celebrity Siblings Who Avoid the Spotlight.

Billy Ray thought Noah looked like "an angel."

Noah attended this year's untraditional Grammys with her mother, Tish Cyrus. While the "July" singer was appearing on the red carpet, she told E! correspondent Giuliana Rancic what her dad thought of the look. "My dad texted my mom, 'She looks like an angel,'" Noah said. "I was like, thanks, dad." She added, "Hi, dad, if you're watching!"

The dress had a deeper meaning for Noah.

"I am obsessed with this look," Noah told Rancic. "It’s a Schiaparelli finale piece from their 2021 couture collection. [Designer] Daniel Roseberry's a genius. I feel so honored to be able to wear this piece tonight."

She added that she got so emotional about the outfit that she cried as she was getting ready for the show, but that could've also had to do with the meaning behind the look.

"My mom lost her mom and I lost my grandma last year during the pandemic," she told Entertainment Tonight. "And it was a really hard time for the whole family and so just being here tonight with my mom and kind of in honor of my grandma, I feel like I'm wearing this heavenly dress from Schiaparelli and I feel like I kind of got her angel wings on me."

Noah was nominated for the same Grammy that her dad once was.

Noah was nominated for Best New Artist this year—28 years after Billy Ray was up for the same award. The country singer was nominated in 1993, seven years before Noah was born. He lost the award to hip hop group Arrested Development. This year, rapper Megan Thee Stallion won the award, beating out Noah, Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, D Smoke, Doja Cat, and Kaytranada.

And Noah said getting nominated for a Grammy finally made her feel like she stepped out of Miley's shadow.

Of course, Noah is the younger sister of singer and actor Miley Cyrus. At the Grammys, she got emotional talking about how nice it was to get recognition for her music outside of her sister's shadow.

"I think my whole life I've always felt—I have been, I've always been compared to my sister," Noah told Entertainment Tonight. "And it made it really hard for me to grow myself and have a lot of love for myself. I had none of that. And to be here, and to be here happy for the first time in about five years, is really great."

