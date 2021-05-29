See Jerry Seinfeld's 3 Kids Now as Teens

Jerry Seinfeld has been a fixture in pop culture ever since his eponymous sitcom made its debut in 1989. But even though the comedian has been around for more than 30 years, you likely don't know much about the Seinfeld star's personal life, which he tends to keep private. But in addition to his booming entertainment career, Seinfeld also has a thriving family life with a wife of 20 years and three teens in tow.

Jerry married Jessica Seinfeld, née Sklar, on Christmas Day in 1999 following a whirlwind, one-year courtship. Today, the pair share a daughter and two sons—Sascha (20), Julian (18), and Shepherd (15)—who are leaving the nest, one by one. Read on to see Jerry Seinfeld's three kids now, and to find out what the famous family has been up to.

RELATED: See Michael Jordan's Three Oldest Kids All Grown Up.

Jessica regularly shares snaps of the whole family.

Though Jessica says her kids are often reluctant to take family photos, that doesn't stop her from sharing sweet snaps with her brood on social media.

Alongside one 2020 photo of the family dressed to the nines, she wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day to my loves who are usually pretty cooperative except when it comes to family photos before important life events." She jokingly added, "I definitely went full velociraptor on them after this photo."

And for more celebrity news sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The oldest two are already college-bound.

The oldest Seinfeld offspring, Sascha, is at Duke University, and the second born, Julian, is graduating from high school this year. "Another child is graduating from high school this month. How old is the oldest woman ever to have a baby?" Jessica quipped on Instagram earlier in May.

But Jerry sees his kids' departure differently. "I say it's kind of like if you found a little baby alligator and you put it in your tub, and you would think, 'Oh, look at his little bitey teeth, they're so cute,'" he joked during a 2019 interview with Amy Schumer. "And then some time goes by, and you go, 'You know, I think we gotta get this thing the h*** out of here.'"

RELATED: See The Rock's 19-Year-Old Daughter, Who's Climbing Up the WWE Ranks.

Jerry cherishes the mundane moments of parenting most.

Decades after famously starring on a "show about nothing," Jerry shared that he likes his family life to be much the same way. In a 2017 interview with The Journal, an editorial platform for the luxury clothing brand Mr Porter, Jerry said he's less interested in the milestones than the minutiae of his kids' everyday lives. The comedian explained he loves seeing them "reading a comic book," having "a bowl of Cheerios at 11 o'clock at night when they're not even supposed to be up," or seemingly, watching them cook, as Jessica documented Jerry and Sascha on Instagram.

"I don't need any special days. I mean they're all special. We spend a lot of time together and I enjoy every second of it," he said. "I'm a believer in the ordinary and the mundane… I don't want quality time. I want the garbage time. That's what I like."

Despite all the dad jokes, Jerry takes fatherhood seriously.

In his stand-up routines and interviews, Jerry has shared more than a few wry takes on parenting. "People talk about how kids, how they grow up too fast," he said on a 2014 episode of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. "I feel like I can only take a year of each year: No more you as a nine-year-old, get me a 10-year-old."

Yet, when it comes down to it, fatherhood is no laughing matter for the TV star (pictured here before Sascha left the nest). "It's about: 'I'm going to take care of you in a way you're not even going to understand till I'm probably dead.' That to me is what being a great dad is," he told The Journal. "You're not going to understand your father till way, way deep in your life. You're not going to understand what he did, the value of what he did."

RELATED: See Frances Bean Cobain at 28, a Year Older Than Her Dad Was When He Died.