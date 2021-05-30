Tiger Woods will go down in history as one of the greatest golfers of all time, and one of the top-performing athletes in the world. With 82 PGA Tour victories—15 in majors—he's currently tied in first place for the most PGA wins. But beyond his legendary golf career, the linksman is a father of two, which he counts as his most important accomplishment of all. His children, 13-year-old Sam Alexis Woods, and 12-year-old Charlie Axel Woods, lead lives largely out of the spotlight, but they've lately been spotted at their famous father's side, sharing his love of the game. Read on to see Tiger Woods' kids now.

Tiger Woods' kids are often seen cheering on their superstar dad.

Tiger's daughter, Sam, was born in June 2007, just one day after Tiger finished second in the U.S. Open in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. In Feb. 2009, Tiger's then-wife Elin Nordegren gave birth to their second child, Charlie.

Over the years, both children have been regularly spotted cheering for their dad on tournament sidelines, caddying for him, and practicing their own swing alongside their famous father. In 2019, they were pictured beside him at the White House, as he received the Medal of Freedom from then President Donald Trump.

In particular, Charlie has taken to the sport.

Just as Tiger wasted no time breaking into the game of golf, appearing in televised competitions when he was just two years old, Charlie has also gotten an early start.

At 12 years old, he now competes on the junior circuit, and even played alongside his dad in a tournament at the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando in 2020. The father-and-son duo were photographed in matching Nike golf shirts and black plants, supporting each other's every move.

…But Tiger doesn't force his kids to play sports.

Tiger's late father, Earl Woods, inspired his own love of golf, and it seems the tradition will continue on to the next generation. (His kids are pictured here in 2020 post-Masters with Tiger's girlfriend of four years, Erica Herman). However, Tiger has said he would never force the sport on his children.

"Don't force your kids into sports. I never was. To this day, my dad has never asked me to go play golf," he reportedly said before his father passed away in 2006. "It's the child's desire to play that matters, not the parent's desire to have the child play. Fun. Keep it fun."

The Woods family remains close, despite past turbulence.

News broke in 2009 that Tiger had engaged in a string of extramarital affairs, ultimately leading to his divorce the following year. Despite those undoubtedly rocky times and that both have moved on to other relationships, Tiger shared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that his relationship with his ex is now better than ever, thanks to their mutual dedication to coparenting their two children.

"You told Time magazine less than a year ago that she is one of your best friends. How is that possible?" host Stephen Colbert asked, calling the feat "more impressive than being 11-time PGA Player of the Year."

"It becomes two simple things, OK? We have Sam and we have Charlie, and we love them so much that we are going to do whatever it takes to make that work," Tiger explained to cheers from the audience. "She's been one of my best friends… We communicate so much better now, it's incredible. I wish we would have done that earlier on, but it's been incredible to have a best friend like that."

