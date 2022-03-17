Travel

5 Things You Should Never Eat on a Cruise

An expert reveals which types of food you should avoid on a cruise ship.

By Jessica Kelly
March 17, 2022
By Jessica Kelly
March 17, 2022

Going on a cruise is a great way to fully relax without having to worry about navigating through a new city, rental cars, or switching hotels. Everything is perfectly planned out so you can wind down, enjoy some sunshine, and dance the night away. And one of the most amazing parts? The food. With an abundance of options like double lobster tails, prime rib, and lamb lollipops, it can be easy for anyone to indulge at the buffet. As with any smorgasbord in a public place, however, there are dos and don'ts to keep in mind. Read on to discover the five things you should never eat on a cruise.

RELATED: This Is the Most Dangerous Place to Be on a Cruise, Experts Say.

1
Sushi or other raw food

Sushi
Shutterstock

Save the gambling for the cruise's casino, not on the raw bar. "Definitely avoid eating raw food on a cruise," says Tim White, founder of travel site MilePro.com. "It's hard to keep things fresh on a cruise because cruise ships have to stock up on supplies before the trip. Hence, you don't know how long that sushi or seafood has sat out, which makes it a big health risk."

To ensure the food is completely safe, it would need to be kept cold at 40 degrees or lower, which is pretty hard to do even if it's on a chilled table. As much as it's tempting to go for a healthy option like sushi, nix it from your personal menu. It's not worth the risk, and there are plenty of other delicious options.

RELATED: 5 Things You Should Never Bring on a Cruise, Experts Warn.

2
Communal condiments

bowls of various condiments
MaraZe / Shutterstock

Be careful with the ketchup and mustard bottles: Condiments can be a health risk. According to White, they can be "vulnerable to bacterial growth when left out for too long in the sun." If you need a little mayo on your burger or ketchup for your breakfast potatoes, just be sure they're cold and properly stored.

3
Scrambled eggs

scrambled eggs in a skillet, useless facts
Shutterstock

Unpasteurized items like milk or eggs can contain dangerous bacteria like salmonella and listeria, according to Delish. Truth be told, that big pan of wet, spongy eggs in the buffet is far from enticing anyway, and more often than not probably comes from some kind of powdered egg starter. Instead, head over to the omelet station instead and ask for fresh eggs or hard-boiled, White suggests. You can thank us later.

RELATED: For more travel advice delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

4
Local water

hand filling glass cup with tap water
Shutterstock

On the ship, there will be safe tap water options, but you need to be careful where you source your water from when you're off the boat. The best thing to do? "Stick to bottled water," says White. Staying hydrated is extremely important, especially in hot, tropical climates, but accidentally drinking contaminated water is a surefire way to ruin your day (and maybe your entire trip), as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes. And no one wants that!

5
Ice cream cones

Single-use plates and utensils
Shutterstock

We're not going to lie: The soft-serve station is always tempting. But it's also a big breeding ground for germs. That said, you don't need to avoid it altogether. According to Cruise Critic, the key is to opt for a cup instead of a cone. You'll likely use the same hand to lower the machine lever and later hold the cone, which could lead to a germ-fest before you even taste a lick of ice cream. But if you insist on a cone, consider sanitizing your hands first, or use a napkin as a buffer to hold the lever. And be sure to have some sanitizer with you afterward. The last thing you want is to get sick at sea.

RELATED: 6 Airplane Meals You Should Never Eat, Experts Warn.

Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Shot of illness young woman with terrible throat pain while standing in the living room at home.
    Shot of illness young woman with terrible throat pain while standing in the living room at home.
    Health

    If You Hear This When You Speak, Get Your Lungs Checked

    Listen carefully for this subtle symptom.

  • Shot of a young woman going through paperwork while working on a laptop at home
    Shot of a young woman going through paperwork while working on a laptop at home
    Smarter Living

    The IRS Is Finally Letting Taxpayers Do This

    This new change is going into effect immediately.

  • United Parcel Service Delivery Truck. UPS is the World's Largest Package Delivery Company I
    United Parcel Service Delivery Truck. UPS is the World's Largest Package Delivery Company I
    Smarter Living

    UPS Just Issued This Major New Warning

    The shipping company is making big changes.

  • Ann-Margret at the May Fair Hotel in London in 1963
    Ann-Margret at the May Fair Hotel in London in 1963
    Culture

    See '70s Pin-Up Ann-Margret Now

    The actor and singer is 80 years old.

  • A Delta Air Lines plane taking off from an airport
    A Delta Air Lines plane taking off from an airport
    Travel

    Delta Just Announced These Changes to Flights

    They're slated to take effect as of May 14.

  • Man buying supplements at the grocery store
    Man buying supplements at the grocery store
    Health

    This Popular Supplement Is Being Recalled

    Nearly 4 million bottles are affected.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group