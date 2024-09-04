17 Unique Hobbies to Make You the Most Interesting Person in the Room

Are you stuck in a rut and bored with doing the same old, same old? It might be time to take on a new hobby—but don’t limit yourself to the usual baking sourdough/plant parenting. Why not expand your sights beyond your comfort zone and try something different—like climbing a mountain to iron a shirt? Yes, this is a real hobby, I’m not making it up. If you’ve absolutely had it with the endless talk about pickleball and want to stand out and hopefully spark some interesting conversations, consider taking up the following unique hobbies.

1. Urban Foraging Shutterstock Not just for the geniuses at Noma: Urban foraging combines survival skills with culinary adventure, making you the talk of your next party (especially if you serve your foraged plants and herbs to guests). If it doesn’t work out, you can always just order a pizza, right?

2. Historical Reenactment Shutterstock No, it’s not just Civil War buffs who can enjoy a spot of historical reenactment: Consider this hobby a combination of Halloween with putting on an immersive play. Bonus points if you can whip out pictures of you dressed as Vlad the Impaler on a whim. It’s the ultimate ice breaker.

3. Extreme Ironing Shutterstock Angry housewives in the 1950s might have genuinely enjoyed this very unique hobby where you go to remote locations and… do some ironing. Extreme ironing is "the latest danger sport that combines the thrills of an extreme outdoor activity with the satisfaction of a well-pressed shirt,” according to the Extreme Ironing Bureau. I can’t promise people will be impressed but you will probably get a lot of questions.

Not just for Pokemon fans, geocaching is a fun hobby where you use GPS to find hidden "caches". It's like a global treasure hunt and offers a sense of adventure and discovery. It's a great way to get outside and explore the world!

5. Drone Photography Shutterstock Drone photography can help you capture the most stunning aerial shots and videos. Force your guests to watch them before they get to eat. It’s the least they can do in exchange for your beautiful art.

6. Mushroom Cultivation Shutterstock Have you been sleeping on growing exotic mushrooms at home? All you need is a mushroom growing kit and you’re off to the culinary races. People will be raving about your delicious mushrooms.

7. Astrobiology Shutterstock Is there life beyond Earth? As an astrobiology hobbyist, people will come to you first to discuss the possibility of other civilizations or life forms in our universe. Neil deGrasse Tyson who?

Impress your friends with your rare skill at restoring ancient or damaged antiques. Antiques Roadshow has nothing on you!

9. Vintage Computing Shutterstock Nostalgia is a powerful feeling—consider becoming an expert at collecting and restoring old computers and tech. People will flip out when you fire up MS Paint on your 1994 Gateway!

10. Circus Arts Shutterstock Nothing impresses friends, acquaintances, and prospective love interests more than a person who can display killer trapeze skills. Bonus points if you can juggle!

11. Sustainable Living Shutterstock Just because it’s worthy doesn’t mean it has to be boring: Showing how skilled you are at sustainable living and a zero-waste lifestyle will get people asking you all about how you do it. This fits in nicely with mushroom-growing and restoring antiques.

Beautiful handwriting is particularly impressive because people just don't write that much these days (sad, but inevitable). Take your handwritten notes to the next level by learning to master the art of calligraphy and make the recipient feel like a million bucks.

13. LARPing (Live Action Role-Playing) Shutterstock The desire to dress up in costumes is once again fulfilled in this hobby where you physically act out your favorite character's role-playing adventures. The better the costume, the more people will be impressed at your skills.

14. Cryptography Shutterstock This puzzle-filled hobby will have people flocking to you—who doesn’t love a problem-solving exercise? The more creative the codes and ciphers, the better.

15. Custom Toy Making Shutterstock This unusual hobby perfectly combines a niche interest with nostalgia. Bonus points if you restore 1980s dolls and action figure toys (e.g. He-Man, She-Ra, Jem, GI Joe…).

16. Fermentation Shutterstock Don’t stop at pickles—impress your friends with your skilled ways with kimchi, kombucha, or even delicious homemade cheese. Serve it with your foraged herbs.

Collecting meteorites is a fun hobby that will naturally intrigue others. Who isn't fascinated by objects from outer space? Much more interesting than regular home decor!




