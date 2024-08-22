The Most Stressed Moon Sign, According to Astrologers

Stress is a part of life and something we all deal with. It’s often inescapable but manageable with the right mindset. While some folks can brush off stress and move on quickly, others hold onto stress and have trouble letting it go. Much of the difference is related to personality types and how we cope with various emotions, which our Moon sign might explain.

In astrology, “Moon signs are important because they describe your emotional life,” Christopher Renstrom , Author of The Cosmic Calendar published by TarcherPerigee, a division of Penguin Random House, says. “If your Moon is in a water sign - like Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces - then feelings matter,” he states. “They’re not something to be swept under the rug or explained away.”

Moon signs also give insight into why you process emotions a certain way.

”It's important to think of someone's moon sign as a personal mirror reflecting the deeper, reactive, and more emotional self,” says Meghan Rose , Astrologer and author of Intuitive Tarot Manifestation. “While the sun represents the way you act, the moon shows how you react. Just like a Full Moon reflects the sun's light, your moon sign reflects how you respond to life's experiences—whether it's the touch, glance, rejection, or acknowledgment from others,” Rose explains.

Each Moon sign has its unique way of wrestling with emotions, and Best Life spoke with astrologers who shed light on which signs are the most stressed and why.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21) Shutterstock Scorpios are passionate, creative, and fierce. They’re also known to be intense and bold in expressing their emotions. “They experience emotions very deeply and can feel with an intensity that can be overwhelming,” says Katie MacLachlan , founder of @begoodguide, business coach and astrologer. She adds, “They also have a strong need for control, which can lead to trust issues and anxiety,” and explains that getting a Scorpio out of a ball of high emotions is problematic “because, by the time you find out about it, they have already written a completely new and resolute history, backstory, and future outcome.” While Scorpios have plenty of good characteristics, they can also be jealous, uneasy, and not let things go, leading to stress.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22) Shutterstock Virgos are said to be detail-oriented, practical, and perfectionists who don’t deal with stress well, according to astrologer Alice Smith . “When the moon is in the sign Virgo, its peace is constantly under threat by chaos,” she says. “In order to relax, the Virgo moon needs to feel in control of their environment, so organization and maintaining a routine is important to them. As such, this moon sign is constantly guarding itself against mishaps, disruptions, and the unpredictable, which is worrying and stressful!”

Libra (September 23 to October 22) Shutterstock Libras are known for their charm, likeability, and peace-seeking ways, but they don’t always handle stress well. “The Libra moon is sensitive to others and preoccupied with the need to be liked,” Smith says. “When the moon is in Libra, it’s super sensitive to chaos and ugliness in its environment. Libra moons want beauty and harmony in life and in their relationships, which is both hard to find and difficult to maintain.” Smith adds, “Therefore, people with this moon sign fight a losing battle, and until they develop the inner peace that they’re searching for externally, life is full of stress!” RELATED: There's One Zodiac Sign That's Most Likely to Stay Single, Astrologers Say.

Cancers have many personality traits, including loyalty, creativity, and protection. People with the Cancer zodiac sign often encounter misunderstandings with others because they have trouble being direct and expressing their emotions, which can lead to stressful situations. "A Cancer Moon takes in all the emotions and needs time to process and feel them, which can be stressful on an internal level," says Crystal Bichalski, a globally recognized astrologer, Astro Therapist, and author who works with prominent corporations and universities.

Gemini (May 21-June 21) iStock There are a lot of great things about a Gemini. They’re known to be intellectual, curious, communicative, and loyal. However, according to astrologer Andrea Gehrz , Geminis are also easily stressed. “Gemini can be a high-strung, logical, mental Moon sign,” she explains. “When the Gemini Moon gets emotional, they start verbally processing, writing in their journal, and talking to anyone and everyone; Gemini Moon is anxious, overthinking anything and everything.” Geminis can sometimes be challenging because they overthink many things and can be highly sensitive. If you’re in a relationship with a Gemini Moon, Krystal Thompson, Astrocartographer and Founder of Aura Maps, says, “Offer a variety of tasks and maintain engaging, intellectual communication to keep them stimulated.”

Capricorn (December 21 to January 20) Shutterstock Capricorns are ambitious, hard-working, grounded, and honest but struggle with hardships they’ve experienced early on, which can lead to stressful times. “Capricorn moons are known to have a difficult early life in some fashion,” Athen Chimenti, Astrologer, True Sidereal Astrologer, and Founder of “Capricorn moons are known to have a difficult early life in some fashion,”Astrologer, True Sidereal Astrologer, and Founder of Mastering The Zodiac , explains. “These early challenges sometimes carry over into adulthood, where Capricorn moons can become overly focused on work and stability, leading to burnout and stress. They need to learn to manage any residual pain in order to effectively handle present-day stressors. “







