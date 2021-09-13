This Is the Most Stolen Car in the U.S., According to Data

When you purchase a new vehicle, it's only natural to consider certain factors like style, quality, and safety—and, of course, it has to fit your budget. One thing you may not always take into account, but might want to start when thinking about your next automobile purchase, is how likely it is for your new vehicle to be the target of car thieves. Is the model you have your eye on the most stolen car in the U.S.?

ValuePenguin, a resource owned by LendingTree that aims to "empower consumers with tools, information and resources to help them make smarter, more informed financial decisions," analyzed the most recently available data regarding motor vehicle theft from multiple databases, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Insurance Information Institute (III), and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), so see which vehicles were stolen the most over a one-year period in the U.S. Read on to discover the most stolen car in America and, for a little bit of context, find out just how popular each vehicle on the list really is.

10 Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee

Number of vehicles stolen: 9,818

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is one of the most popular cars in America, so it's no surprise that it's also one of the most stolen. There were 209,786 of them sold in the U.S. in 2020, according to GoodCarBadCar (GCBC), an automotive sales statistics data resource. The car also ranked No. 15 in Newsweek's ranking of the most popular cars in America.

9 Dodge pickup

Number of vehicles stolen: 11,226

Dodge pickup trucks are a staple in American car culture and the Ram model is among the most popular. There were 563,676 of the trucks sold in 2020 and more than 313,000 sold in 2021 so far, according GCBC data. Sales of Dodge Ram trucks peaked in 2019 with 633,694 vehicles sold.

8 GMC pickup

Number of vehicles stolen: 11,708

While GMC makes two primary pickup models, the Sierra and the Canyon, the former is far more popular, with 253,014 vehicles sold in 2020, according to GCBC data. However, there were only 25,191 GMC Canyons sold in 2020.

7 Toyota Corolla

Number of vehicles stolen: 12,388

Toyota is known for producing dependable, affordable, and long-lasting vehicles, so it's no wonder that the Corolla is one of the most popular cars on the road, as well as one of the most stolen. The Corolla is one of two Toyota cars on this list, and according to GCBC data, there were 237,179 of them sold in the U.S. in 2020. And while that still is a high number, especially considering the impact of the pandemic, it's the lowest number of Corollas sold in more than 15 years.

6 Nissan Altima

Number of vehicles stolen: 13,284

While still a popular car, the Nissan Altima is the first car on this list that didn't sell over 200,000 vehicles last year. According to GCBC data, there were 137,988 Altimas sold in the U.S. in 2020, the lowest number in at least 15 years.

5 Toyota Camry

Number of vehicles stolen: 16,906

The Toyota Camry has long been one of the best-selling passenger vehicles on the road, and according to Newsweek, it is the sixth most popular car in America, with 294,348 sold in the U.S. in 2020. In 2018, when there were nearly 17,000 Camrys stolen, Toyota sold 343,439 of them in the U.S., according to GCBC data.

4 Chevy Silverado

Number of vehicles stolen: 31,566

According to Newsweek, the Chevrolet Silverado is the second most popular car in America. The full-size pickup truck even sold 593,057 vehicles in 2020, according to GCBC data, which is an increase from the 575,569 in 2019, the only car on this list that increased sales during the pandemic.

3 Ford F-Series

Number of vehicles stolen: 36,355

Ford's F-Series is consistently one of the best-selling vehicles in the country. In addition to the 909,330 sold in 2018 and the 896,526 sold in 2019, 787,372 F-Series trucks were sold in the U.S. in 2020, according to GCBC—the most of any vehicle on this list.

2 Honda Accord

Number of vehicles stolen: 36,815

Honda may not make the most popular cars on this list, but it certainly makes two of the most stolen. The Accord, which, according to GCBC data, sold 291,071, 267,567, and 199,458 vehicles in the U.S. in 2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively, was the target of nearly 37,000 auto thefts in 2018 alone.

1 Honda Civic

Number of vehicles stolen: 38,426

Selling a similar, though slightly larger, number of vehicles in recent years—325,760, 325,650, and 261,225 in 2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively—as the Accord, the Honda Civic was also slightly more stolen. With more than the 38,000 vehicles stolen in 2018, according to FBI data, the Civic is the most stolen car in the U.S.

