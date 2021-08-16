This Is the Most Popular New Car in the U.S., According to Data

With public transportation coming with all kinds of health and safety concerns in 2020—and now 2021—it's felt like Americans have been in their cars more than ever lately. Many who didn't even own vehicles before COVID struck were looking to buy one to give themselves the sense of freedom that only comes from cruising around when there's nowhere else to go. And in the last few months, car sales all over the country have continued to climb. "The first quarter of 2021 has brought strong sales results across the auto industry, with new-vehicle sales up more than 8 percent compared to the first quarter of 2020," Car and Driver reports.

New cars don't normally stay at the dealership for very long in a market like this, but some are really flying off the lot. Research site iSeeCars, which helps users find cars for sale, identified the 20 fastest-selling new cars, via 24/7 Wall St. The company analyzed more than one million new and used cars that were sold in July of this year, and they discovered that, on average, new cars are taking about 35 days to sell. However, the data also revealed that some new cars are selling about three to five times faster than that—and one vehicle is only taking a single week to sell these days. Wondering which new cars are the most popular in the country and which one is in the highest demand out of them all? Read on to find out!

20 Toyota C-HR

How many days it takes to sell: 13.5

According to U.S. News and World Report, the 2021 Toyota C-HR, a subcompact SUV, scores a 6.8 out of 10 on its rating scale. While it loses points for not coming with all-wheel drive and having a small cargo area, its standard features list is long and it's a comfortable car, which starts at $21,545.

19 Toyota RAV4 Prime

How many days it takes to sell: 13.4

J.D. Power and Associates says the Toyota RAV4 Prime is a fan favorite thanks to its fuel economy and standard all-wheel drive. "On the whole, it's an absolutely solid and fun ride and no one can doubt Toyota's signature build quality and attention to detail in a way that's universally appealing," Forbes writes. But they warn it'll cost you: The base model starts at $39,425.

18 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

How many days it takes to sell: 13.3

On Car and Driver, the Jeep Grand Cherokee L gets an impressive 9 out of 10. The car has an additional third row of seating, making it suitable for seven people instead of five, and it's comfortable to boot. Add that to its off-roading capabilities and its new-new factor—this is the first year for the model—it's no wonder the Jeep Grand Cherokee L, which starts at about $37,000, is flying out of dealerships.

17 Chevrolet Tahoe

How many days it takes to sell: 13.2

This full-size SUV is celebrating its 30-year anniversary this year and it's just as popular as ever. The latest version is the roomiest yet, Car and Driver says, which helps the Chevy Tahoe keep its place at the top. These modern classics start at $48,300, according to Consumer Reports.

16 Lexus IS 350

How many days it takes to sell: 13.2

While it may not be an Audi or BMW, Car and Driver says the Lexus IS 350 "offers a well-rounded entry-luxury package with handsome styling and desirable features that should win it favor with buyers seeking curb appeal." It'll set you back at least $42,950, U.S. News and World Report says.

15 Toyota Tacoma

How many days it takes to sell: 13.1

In the pick-up truck world, it doesn't get more popular than the Toyota Tacoma. According to Car and Driver, "the 2022 Toyota Tacoma is terrific for work duties and fantastic for off-roading" and it'll only cost you $28,000.

14 GMC Yukon

How many days it takes to sell: 13

This massive SUV launched three decades ago and it still has that "it" factor. "This new model features greater differentiation than ever before, advanced class-leading available technologies and a first-ever Yukon AT4 for true off-road adventure," GMC says on its website. And a car this big doesn't come cheap—it starts at $51,000, says U.S. News and World Report.

13 Cadillac Escalade

How many days it takes to sell: 12.7

The Escalade has been the symbol of luxury SUVs ever since it launched in the late 1990s and became the car that shuffled celebrities from restaurants to clubs to premieres to other glamorous events. For the average American, the Escalade's roominess and huge trunk are just what any SUV buyer wants. As one of the pricier entries on this list, it'll cost you nearly $76,200, at least.

12 Kia Carnival

How many days it takes to sell: 12.6

This is one of the best-rated cars out there at the moment and its a new one for Kia. The 2022 Carnival replaced the Sedona and it's become a massive hit, starting at a reasonable $33,300.

11 Hyundai Palisade

How many days it takes to sell: 12.4

The only real con U.S. News and World Report could find in the Hyundai Palisade is that its fuel economy is only mediocre. But it's got enough to make up for it, from a great infotainment system to some super comfy seats. It starts at $32,525, which is a fair price from a mid-size SUV, they say.

10 Kia Seltos

How many days it takes to sell: 12.4

"The Kia Seltos is one of the roomiest and most fuel-efficient subcompact SUVs around, and it offers decent handling, but its powertrains leave room for improvement," the reviewer at U.S. News and World Report wrote. But based on the rate at which these are getting driven off the lot, that's not a bother to most drivers, who are happy to fork over $22,490 for a chance to drive one.

9 Kia Telluride

How many days it takes to sell: 12.3

On Car and Driver, the Kia Telluride managed to achieve the near-impossible: a 10 out of 10 score. "The 2022 Kia Telluride separates itself from the herd of three-row, mid-size crossovers with its handsome looks, unexpected luxuriousness, and unrivaled value," the pros at the review site write, noting it starts at just over $34,000.

8 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

How many days it takes to sell: 12. 1

The Toyota Corolla Hybrid is No. 13 on U.S. News and World Report's ranking of hybrid cars and is known for its "stellar fuel economy" and impressive number of standardized features. Best of all, it starts at only $23,600.

7 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

How many days it takes to sell: 11.6

You've probably noticed by now that Toyota has the highest number of cars on this list and the RAV4 is a classic. The hybrid version is obviously even better in terms of fuel economy, but Motor Trend still says it'll cost you from the jump: These cars start at almost $40,000.

6 Lexus RX 450h

How many days it takes to sell: 11.6

"Refined" and "elegant" are two words experts use to describe this hybrid SUV, which will cost you at least $47,820, according to U.S. News and World Report. "There is, however, one aspect of this Lexus that's unforgivable, a mortal sin that drags down an otherwise pleasant vehicle: the infotainment system," according to one critic at Road Show by CNET. " If there's a worse infotainment system than what's offered in this Lexus, I'm not aware of it." Apparently, it's confusing and difficult to use, but the car itself is still very popular with consumers.

5 Toyota Sienna

How many days it takes to sell: 11.1

Minivans aren't what they used to be and the Toyota Sienna, which is a hybrid, proves it. "Fuel economy is above average for the minivan class but, unfortunately, the Sienna's acceleration falls behind its non-hybrid rivals," the critics at Car and Driver note. Its $34,460 starting price is a bit higher than other comps, but it's the No. 4 minivan out there, according to U.S. News and World Report. So you get what you pay for!

4 Toyota RAV4

How many days it takes to sell: 11.1

Of the more than 200 consumers who've rated the RAV4 on Kelley Blue Book, it scores a 3.3, which many attribute to its noisiness. Still, the car, which starts at $28,462, was named the No.1 Best Compact SUV for 2021, so no wonder it's still reigning supreme.

3 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

How many days it takes to sell: 11.0

Review site Edmunds says the Tucson, which starts at $29,050, has basically never been better. "This is Hyundai's small SUV that competes against the likes of the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. It's historically played things safe and stuck to conservative styling conventions, but not the 2022 Tucson," they said in their review. "The hybrid, in particular, stands out as a compelling pick for a small SUV."

2 Toyota 4Runner

How many days it takes to sell: 10.7

Toyota is clearly one of the most popular car brands out there, but it didn't take the top spot of the most popular car at the moment. Coming in the also admirable No. 2 slot is the 4Runner, which Car and Driver calls "the elder statesman of the mid-size SUV segment." This tried-and-true car will set you back at least $36,340.

1 Chevrolet Corvette

How many days it takes to sell: 7

Nothing flies off a car dealer's hands like a Corvette, perhaps the most popular sports car in history. It's been around for nearly 70 years now, and has maintained its cache. The 2022 model is only one of two cars on this list to earn a 10 out of 10 on Car and Driver, but its impressive lineage will cost you a whopping $62,195 at least.

