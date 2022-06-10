The Most Scheming Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

It takes a special person to scheme: someone with planning skills, ambition, and, sometimes, a little bit of shamelessness. Of course, not all scheming is bad. It's just as possible to scheme your way into a well-earned promotion as it is to create a scheme that scams thousands. And while there are certain personality traits that make some people prone to—and good at—drumming up intricate plans, these folks could have something else in common, too: their horoscope sign. Here, astrology experts tell us the most scheming zodiac signs, from the creatively crafty to the dangerously devious.

6 Libra

Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet of love and harmony. And while this makes them particularly good at being the peacemakers of their groups, they sometimes use their excellent communication skills for selfish reasons and harmless little schemes. "Libras always know exactly what to say in a given situation," says Anastasiya Kirilchik, resident astrologer for the Futurio app. "They often use this quality to get what they want—and subtly." By the end of one of their schemes, you won't even realize you were looped in. Think: not realizing they got you to paint their living room for free until you're already on the way home.

5 Virgo

You likely know your Virgo pal as a hard-working over-achiever. And it turns out, some of that diligence translates to their planning skills, too. "Virgo is ruled by Mercury, the intellectual planet of analysis and logic," says relationship astrologer Anna Kovach. "Virgo people have a plan for every situation, including several backup plans." While they're not deceptive or manipulative, they are always prepared with a plan B. "They come up with several schemes in case one doesn't work and are always paying attention to the fine print to make sure they remain secure and protected," says Kovach.

4 Taurus

Taurus is driven by one thing: money. "This sign doesn't easily trust fate to deliver, and therefore those born under this sign have carefully laid plans to make sure they succeed," says Kovach. They'll budget their days to the cent, analyze new financial endeavors with a fine-tooth comb, and remain wary of business partners. Fortunately, Kovach notes this sign is less likely to scheme in its personal relationships. You can rest assured if you accidentally hurt their feelings, they won't come after you.

3 Gemini

Ruled by Mercury, the planet of curiosity and communication, Geminis are known for their cleverness and wit, says Kovach. "Gemini also has a tendency to scheme in relationships," says celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman. "They know how to say what others want to hear and are good at getting their way because they know how to charm others." Some of this is related to their dual nature. "Gemini people have a plan A and a plan B because it is hard for them to make up their minds," says Honigman. If you cross them, expect scheming times ten. "They'll come up with a revenge plan worthy of a blockbuster summer movie if you push them too far," Honigman warns.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

2 Capricorn

The root of Capricorn's schemes comes from its desire for success and security. "They won't rest until they've made plans to cover every scenario that could emerge," says Kovach. "This is particularly true in finance and career." While they're making their way up the corporate ladder, they'll carefully select the exact people they want on their team and in their network. (And if you get a LinkedIn request from them, you can rest assured they planned how you'd receive it for weeks.) Capricorn people will also monitor their reputation closely, brainstorming ways to cover up anything that threatens to tarnish their name.

1 Scorpio

Two traits likely come to mind when you think of Scorpio: scheming and mysterious. "Those born under this sign have a definite agenda," says Kovach. "Ruled by both Mars and Pluto, this sign is ambitious, driven, and obsessed with success, yet they also can be clever and know the importance of having numerous backup plans to ensure they win." While Scorpio is known for being passionate and manipulative, it is also uniquely sensitive—which inspires its vengefulness.

Not sure if a Scorpio has it out for you? It could take a while to find out. "Scorpio people are also patient," says Kovach. "They'll wait for the right moment to arrive to act on their desires. But as they wait and watch, they are also forming their clever plans." Now that's scheming at its finest—and most dangerous.

