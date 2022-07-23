Relationships

The Most Pessimistic Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Some people can only see the glass half-empty.

By Margaret Abrams
July 23, 2022
By Margaret Abrams
July 23, 2022

It can be pretty exhausting to constantly expect the worst, and a glass-half-empty attitude can put a strain on your relationships. Planning an indoor wedding since you assume it'll rain? Find it hard to give others the benefit of the doubt? Your horoscope may be the reason for your inability to put on rose-colored glasses. Read on to hear from astrologers about which zodiac signs are the most pessimistic, from the slightly cynical to the downright defeatist.

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Bitter Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

6
Taurus

angry white grandma scolding young teen
Shutterstock/fizkes

Taurus, a fixed sign, prefers routine and comfort, so "they're not too wild about change," says astrologer Joanne Lara. "When faced with an obstacle or someone who disagrees with them, their natural reaction can be to feel a sense of pessimism that may seem overwhelming."

Spiritual healer and astrologer Emily Newman describes Taureans as "moody and stubborn, which makes them feel depressed and as if their world is coming to an end." Because they're so strong-willed, it can be tough to convince them that things aren't really that bad.

5
Virgo

A woman sleeping on her side with a sad look on her face
iStock

These analytical earth signs don't know how to look at the bright side, because they're too busy always expecting the worst. "Virgo is often regarded as one of the most negative signs of the zodiac," Lara explains. "People born under this sign are natural worriers who strive for perfection."

Psychic astrologer Angel Dawn says Virgo is "never quite satisfied with anything… endlessly looking for improvement and refinement." Because these moody humans are always searching for flawlessness, when things are just below 100 percent, they can easily turn negative.

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Unforgiving Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

4
Capricorn

A young man looking at his laptop with a confused and angry look on his face
Shutterstock

Capricorns can be perceived as super serious, so they don't come off as hopeful. They are so focused on succeeding in the office that they don't give much thought to their personal lives, leading to somber moods.

Ruled by "cold, stern" Saturn, Capricorn "tends to be a hardworking, career-climbing, innately mature sign," Dawn says. And when their well-thought-out goals don't go exactly according to plan, they easily become demoralized. This rigid attitude can be difficult for those around them who view their accomplishments as something to be celebrated.

3
Libra

Shutterstock

This highly sensitive sign is constantly worrying that something will go wrong and running through all the worst-case scenarios to prepare. It doesn't help that Libras are also nervous about what others think of them.

"They are very judgmental, so when people ignore them, they believe the world has ended," Newman explains. Unfortunately, this means they spend much of their time distrustful of certain situations. Libras want to find balance in everything they do, and when they can't, they can become forlorn.

For more astrology delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

2
Cancer

Angry woman talking on smart phone on street. Wears casual clothes.
iStock

This water sign switches up their mood easily and tends to overthink. While Cancers can be optimistic, they'll quickly change their mind and act despondent."They typically feel like everyone is out to get them, even if that's not true," Lara explains. "[They] don't realize that this tendency sometimes causes them to read too much into any given situation."

Dawn says this emotional crab sign is likely to "retreat into the safety of its shell" when the world around them seems too dark. "Their private world can sometimes breed emotional dysfunctions such as paranoia, pessimism, and distrust," she explains.

1
Scorpio

serious conversation. Concentrated young man sitting with a cup of tea and frowning while listening attentively to his girlfriend and looking at her
iStock

Mysterious Scorpios keep secrets, so they're always looking out for other people who lie just as easily. "Because of their innately intuitive nature that understands the foibles of human nature, they understand the dark side," Dawn says. "This knowledge can easily make them deeply pessimistic." After all, it's natural to be suspicious when you're always tight-lipped yourself.

Lara says Scorpios' intuitiveness means their judgments are often right, though she cautions that being so distrustful is "not the best way to live life." Always expecting the worst in people is a slippery slope to completely distancing yourself from others.

Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Health visitor using digital tablet and talking to a senior man during home visit
    Health visitor using digital tablet and talking to a senior man during home visit
    Health

    Men: Missing This Spikes Your Heart Disease Risk

    The good news? There's a way to lower it.

  • white man holding toilet paper
    white man holding toilet paper
    Health

    This Bathroom Sign Could Be Early Alzheimer's

    Keep an eye out for this red flag.

  • Front facade and entrance to Lowe's home improvement center located at Paseo del Norte shopping center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
    Front facade and entrance to Lowe's home improvement center located at Paseo del Norte shopping center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
    Smarter Living

    Don't Open This Message From Lowe's

    Experts are warning about a new scam.

  • family dollar store
    family dollar store
    Health

    Family Dollar Just Issued a Massive Recall

    Hundreds of toiletries and OTC meds are affected.

  • young boy taking a cookie from the cookie jar
    young boy taking a cookie from the cookie jar
    Smarter Living

    "Please Do Not Eat" These Cookies, Maker Says

    This popular treat was just recalled.

  • side view of united airlines plane
    side view of united airlines plane
    Travel

    United CEO Says When Flying Will Be Normal Again

    It might be longer than you think.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group