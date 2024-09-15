Skip to content
The 6 Most Influential Zodiac Signs, According to Astrologers

Whether they're social media influencers or politicians, these people know how to amass a following.

Dana Schulz
Sep 15, 2024
In today's world, the word "influential" is associated with very specific types of people. Is someone a social media influencer, recommending products and promoting a lifestyle to thousands of followers? Do they hold a position of power, winning elections and steering policies? In any of these cases, we're describing someone who has the ability to sway others' beliefs or desires, and this ability may be pegged to one's horoscope. Ahead, hear from professional astrologers about the six most influential zodiac signs, from pretty persuasive to absolutely authoritative.

6. Virgo

Business man and woman having a conversation.iStock

Virgo isn't influential because their ideas are better or more innovative. But they'll convince you they are without you even knowing it.

"Virgos always stand by their actions and words. They’re unapologetic as they know they’re right," explains Tara Bennet, astrologer and spiritual coach at Mediumchat. "Virgos never act or speak without calculating first. You can guarantee they’ll have stats and research to back up their actions close at hand."

5. Pisces

female friends at the spa things women do with their friendsShutterstock

Pisces is another sign that draws influence through unconventional means.

"They know how to read a room and pick up on the vibes. Their uncanny ability to empathically connect with others gathers lots of followers looking for their next hit of 'hopeium,'" shares author and astrologerLisa Barretta. "Unlike other influential signs, Pisces magically can flip an illusion into a reality, and a reality into an illusion depending on what suits their needs at the moment."

4. Libra

Group of Friends Golfingbbernard/Shutterstock

"Libras are born negotiators and mediators," notes Bennet. "They’re able to create balance and harmony within the most polarized groups."

This makes them naturally successful with careers in politics or law. "Their charm and ability to mirror others empowers them to influence people and situations," Bennet adds.

3. Gemini

A group of friends have a party or celebration outside. One of them takes a selfie of the group on their smartphone to share on social media.iStock

As the social butterfly of the zodiac, "Gemini knows everybody and makes it a point to network and get the scoop on the latest trends," says Barretta. "They are great communicators and a good go-to when you need a source for whatever you are looking to do."

Expect them to have an incredible number of social media followers with whom they regularly engage and even meet in person.

2. Aries

corporate meeting with employeesiStock

"Aries are the ultimate powerhouses of the zodiac," says Bennet. "Their drive, passion, and strength secure their place at the head of the table."

These fire signs are born leaders and "love to initiate and take charge," adds Barretta.

Whether it's because others are intimated by them or impressed by them, Aries easily amass a following, from the board room to their Instagram page.

1. Leo

Group of Friends Partying with Sparklersbbernard/Shutterstock

Leo loves the spotlight. They'll be the first ones on the dance floor and the person regaling everyone else with stories.

"Leo might as well use 'influential' as their tagline," notes Barretta. "Their sense of style and natural apex persona easily draws in those who desire to be part of their [circle]."

Bennet agrees and says their influence and power are rooted in their self-confidence. "Always the center of attention, they’re charismatic, drawing people to them like moths to a flame. Holding court, people find it impossible to say no to these lovable lions," she shares.

