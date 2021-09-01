This Is the Most Expensive Dog Breed, According to Data

Nothing brings the kind of pure joy to a dog owner like the sight of their pup wagging their tail, overjoyed that their favorite person is finally home—whether they've been gone five minutes or five days. We cherish all the special moments we share with our pets and love to laugh at all the bizarre things they do. But all those moments and laughs definitely don't come without a cost—especially if you own one of the most expensive dog breeds of 2021.

Prudent Pet, a pet insurance company based in Downers Grove, Illinois recently ranked the 10 priciest pooches to own right now. They analyzed data regarding each breed's average purchase price, grooming costs, vet bills, insurance costs, health problems, and other factors that go into owning a dog, so the figure is the estimated cost to own each breed over the course of their projected lifespan. With that in mind, read on to discover the most expensive dog breed to own right now.

10 Afghan Hound

Estimated cost to own: $7,000

With an average life span between 10 and 14 years, Afghan Hounds are beautiful dogs that live a long time, but they're prone to expensive health conditions. The breed is predisposed to cataracts and hypothyroidism, which can cost up to $3,000, according to Prudent Pet.

9 Pharaoh Hound

Estimated cost to own: $7,500

Pharaoh Hounds are from the Maltese Islands and are known to be expert rabbit hunters. The breed is also known to be highly intelligent, athletic, and loyal, but they are sensitive to stress and are prone to digestive and neurological issues that can be expensive to treat, Prudent Pet says.

8 Dogo Argentino

Estimated cost to own: $8,000

Dogo Argentinos, which were first bred in 1928, have such dominant physical characteristics and hunting abilities that they are illegal to own in the U.K., Colorado, and New York City, according to Prudent Pet. The breed tends to live between 12 and 14 years and is prone to hip dysplasia and deafness, among other serious health issues.

7 Canadian Eskimo Dog

Estimated cost to own: $8,750

According to Prudent Pet, the Canadian Eskimo dog is "one of the rarest breeds in the world and is currently facing extinction with less than 300 dogs remaining in 2018."

And it's not just their scarcity that makes owning this breed a costly endeavor, but the dogs are also prone to gastric torsion, entropion—where the eyelid folds over itself—and arthritis.

6 Rottweiler

Estimated cost to own: $9,000

While they aren't the priciest breed to purchase, Rottweilers are extremely susceptible to nearly every disease or condition for dogs, especially hip and joint issues. In fact, Prudent Pet says owners of the breed "can expect to pay more than $300 annually on their dog insurance and even more for a claim."

5 Azawakh

Estimated cost to own: $9,500

Hailing from West Africa, the Azawakh became a newly recognized breed in 2019. And while they actually have very few hereditary health conditions, according to Prudent Pet, the dogs are rare, and thus very expensive.

4 Tibetan Mastiff

Estimated cost to own: $10,000

Tibetan Mastiffs can weigh more than 150 pounds and are known as guardians and protectors, even fending off wolves, leopards, and bears from preying on sheep. They are also extremely expensive to purchase, feed, groom, and generally maintain, according to Pet Prudent.

3 Chow Chow

Estimated cost to own: $11,000

According to Prudent Pet, the Chow Chow is one of the oldest and rarest dog breeds in the world. And not only are they expensive to purchase, the costs of feeding, grooming, vet visits, and treating health conditions can total around $11,000 over the course of their life, which tends to last between eight and 12 years.

2 Löwchen

Estimated cost to own: $12,000

Known as the "little lion dog", the Löwchen is another extremely rare and expensive breed. In fact, there are only 300 remaining dogs registered each year worldwide, according to Pet Prudent. Because they are so rare, a Löwchen can cost between $5,000 and $8,000 to purchase, according to Woman's Day.

1 Samoyed

Estimated cost to own: $14,000

Topping the list of most expensive dog breeds to own in 2021, according to Pet Prudent, is the Samoyed. These rare dogs, originally from Siberia, not only cost a lot to purchase—between $5,000 and $8,000, according to Woman's Day—but they are also prone to expensive health issues, such as corneal dystrophy, autoimmune conditions, and cardiac disorders that can amount to around $5,000 over their lifetime.

