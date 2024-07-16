Mom Shares 4 Things She Did to Lose 35 Pounds: "Healthiest I've Ever Been"

Although we all know that crash diets are unhealthy and unsustainable, that doesn't mean you won't still find "advice" out there about the latest and greatest ways to drop pounds rapidly—and it can be tempting to consider them. That's why we love it when we find real-life stories from people like us who've lost weight the healthy way, with no mention of extreme calorie restriction or working out until your body gives out. We recently stumbled upon Meghan Lowe, a mom of toddler-age twin girls who lost 35 pounds in four-and-a-half months.

"I can confidently say that I am the happiest and the healthiest and the strongest that I've ever been," she shared. Read on for the four things she did to hit this milestone.

RELATED: Lose 50 Pounds by Following 2 Simple Rules, Successful Dieter Says.

1 Get your steps in.

In a TikTok video, Lowe explains that the first part of her wellness journey was about getting her steps in.

"They call it a hot mom walk, a hot girl walk, for a reason," she notes. "You get out there, you get those steps in, 10,000 steps a day, and you are going to see the weight melt off of you."

If 10,000 feels daunting, it's important to remember that any number of steps is better than zero steps. In fact, a 2023 study conducted by the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology found that walking just 3,867 steps a day can "significantly reduce deaths from any cause, and even fewer to reduce deaths from cardiovascular disease."

2 Find a workout you love.

In addition to walking, Lowe recommends finding another form of exercise that you love—because if you don't enjoy it, you're not likely to keep at it.

"For me personally, it's barre," she shares. "I'm a huge fan of how small the weights are, how small the movements are, for the most impact."

Though Lowe doesn't specifically say this, many health professionals advise women to incorporate some type of strength training into their routine.

"As women age, their metabolism tends to slow down, making weight management more challenging," Hannah Shine, AFA, a certified personal trainer and fitness coach at Hourglass Waist, previously explained to Best Life. "Weightlifting helps to counteract this by increasing muscle mass, which in turn boosts the metabolic rate."

RELATED: Woman Lost Over 100 Pounds With These 5 High-Protein Snacks From Costco.

3 Practice portion control.

Next, Lowe has an easy little trick to help with portion control.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"I eat my meals on a salad plate so that I don't feel miserable after every single meal," she says.

Believe it or not, this is even backed up by science: A 2015 meta-analysis of 56 studies from 20 papers found that "varying the size of the container holding food (e.g., plate or bowl) has a substantial effect on amount self-served and/or consumed."

Lowe also suggests eating more protein to "keep you fuller and more satisfied for longer periods."

4 Up your water intake.

Lowe's final weight-loss tip is to drink more water.

"I goal myself with 64 ounces a day [eight cups], and I know that seems very excessive in the beginning, but once you get used to it, you can do it," she says. "Keeping your water intake up is so good for so many reasons; it's keeping your skin clear, it's keeping things nice and flowing, it's going to act as an appetite suppressant as well, which is ideal because it keeps you fuller for longer."

Finally, Lowe tells her followers, "If you stick to it and keep on grinding, you will see results, too."