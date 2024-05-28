CEO Lost 40 Pounds by Clearing His Plate in a Specific Order

Even when you're upping your daily steps and being mindful about your food choices, the number on the scale often refuses to budge. But while you're likely counting calories on a diet, you might not be considering the order in which you eat your food. For David Donaldson, a CEO of a nonprofit, making an easy change to his eating habits helped him lose 40 pounds and manage his type 2 diabetes. Speaking with Business Insider, Donaldson revealed details about his experience with the Twin Health program, which creates a "digital twin" to track health metrics and provide personalized recommendations. Interestingly enough, one of his twin's tips was about the best order to eat the food on his plate.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Most of us sit down to a meal and start eating whatever looks most appealing. That could mean we begin with a protein source, or take a bite of a starch instead. But Donaldson explained that his twin recommended enjoying non-starchy vegetables before anything else.

Donaldson told BI that he often starts with asparagus, cauliflower, or celery. Before dinner, he also enjoys some broccoli and cheese or a salad. After that, he eats the protein on his plate, then any carbs. (So, for example, if you have a meal of chicken, potatoes, and Brussels sprouts, you would start with the sprouts, then the chicken, and wrap up with the potatoes.)

As experts told the outlet, eating in this order may be particularly beneficial for people like Donaldson with type 2 diabetes, as vegetables can control blood sugar and slow down digestion.

"That's really good advice actually, in type 2 diabetes, to have either the veggies first and/or the protein, and the carbohydrates last," registered dietician Nicola Guess, RD, MPH, PhD, who specializes in dietary prevention and type 2 diabetes management at Oxford University, told BI. "There's good evidence that's a good strategy."

It's worth noting, however, that the benefits of eating this way aren't entirely clear for those without a diabetes diagnosis, BI reported.

Beyond the order that he ate in, Donaldson told BI that two other recommendations from Twin Health helped him lose weight, control his blood sugar, and lower his cholesterol and blood pressure. (The app is essentially a dashboard that tracks how certain actions affect glucose levels, blood sugar, and blood pressure, among other things. Using that data, it gives personalized recommendations.)

The second recommendation from Donaldson's twin was the addition of apple cider vinegar. Throughout the day, Donaldson would add a tablespoon of the vinegar to an 8-ounce glass, which did help him lower his blood sugar.

However, there are some concerns about the long-term application of this intervention, largely due to ACV's acidity. Twin Health told BI that it does not recommend the technique to everyone, specifically those with "acid reflux, dental problems, or other medical conditions impacted by high acidity foods."

The third and final tip to prevent a rise in glucose was getting up and walking more—an intervention that also contributes to weight loss. While it wasn't easy for Donaldson in the beginning, after being consistent for three to four months, he told BI that his "energy flipped." At that point, his "energy went off the chart," which was a welcome change from the lethargy and depression he previously felt.

