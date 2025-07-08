Doctors Discover the #1 Diet If You Suffer From Constipation

Most of us have been there at least a few times in our lives—we’re bloated, our stomachs feel tight, and, try as we may, we just can’t poop. Not only is constipation uncomfortable, but it can also lead to health problems such as hemorrhoids, anal fissures, and even decreased kidney function.

When this situation arises, you may eat prunes or kiwi to get things moving, but new research finds that if you’re suffering from constipation often, there’s one overall diet that’ll keep your bowels functioning at their best.

How does what you eat affect constipation?

As Cleveland Clinic explains, “Constipation happens because your colon (large intestine) absorbs too much water from your poop. This dries out your poop, making it hard in consistency and difficult to push out of your body.”

There are many reasons why this can happen, including medications you take, health problems (such as IBS, thyroid issues, or neurologic disorders), stress, and dehydration. However, it’s believed that one of the more common causes of constipation is a lack of fiber in one’s diet.

“Dietary fiber increases the weight and size of stool and softens it,” explains Mayo Clinic. “In general, bulky stool is easier to pass, and this lowers the chance of constipation.”

Conversely, processed foods, processed meats, fried foods, and refined carbohydrates like white bread and pastries can all contribute to constipation.

A new study looked at the best diets for constipation in older adults.

In a study recently published in the journal Gastroenterology, researchers at Mass General Brigham noted that constipation becomes more common as people age.

To this point, Cleveland Clinic explains that constipation rates increase in people over 65 because they tend to be less active (exercise helps stimulate the digestive system), have slower metabolisms (which can slow down the digestion process), and “have less muscle contraction strength along their digestive tract than when they were younger.”

Therefore, the researchers analyzed the health data of 96,000 people aged 56 to 84 and, over a two- to four-year follow-up period, documented that 7,519 of them developed chronic constipation. The team defined this as having symptoms for at least 12 weeks in a year, according to a press release.

During the study period, the participants adhered to one of five diets:

Mediterranean diet

Plant-based diet

Low-carb diet

Western diet

Inflammatory diet

The Mediterranean and plant-based diets showed the most significant decrease in constipation, independent of fiber consumption.

“We have always assumed that the benefits of eating a healthy diet would be driven by fiber, but our analyses showed the benefit of these healthy diets on constipation were independent of fiber intake,” shared senior study author Kyle Staller, MD, a gastroenterologist and the director of the Gastrointestinal Motility Laboratory at Mass General.

Staller is referring to the fact that the Mediterranean and plant-based diets showed a 16 percent and 20 percent decreased risk of constipation, respectively.

On the other end of the spectrum, the anti-inflammatory diet increased constipation risk by 24 percent, and a Western diet (high in processed foods) increased the risk by 22 percent. The low-carb diet showed no change in risk.

Therefore, Staller concluded that “a diet rich in vegetables, nuts, and healthy fats may help prevent chronic constipation in middle- and older-age adults.”

What is the Mediterranean diet?

Though the researchers note that their findings are independent of fiber intake, it’s important to note that the Mediterranean diet emphasizes foods that are high in fiber, as well as those high in protein, antioxidants, and healthy fats. The diet limits saturated fats, excess salt, and sugar, as Best Life previously reported.

Some of the most common plant-based foods in the Mediterranean diet are:

Olive oil

Avocados

Berries

Greek yogurt

Beans and legumes

Dark, leafy greens

Nuts and seeds

Salmon and other lean sources of protein are also included in the eating plan.