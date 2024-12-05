Can’t Poop on Vacation? Gastroenterologist Shares His Tips to Get Things Moving

Finally getting to take that long-awaited vacation is meant to be the most relaxing experience possible—but it can be nothing short of miserable if you suddenly experience trouble staying regular in the bathroom . Unfortunately, whether it’s due to a change in diet, daily routine, or biorhythm, that heavy feeling of constipation isn’t at all uncommon. In a recent video posted to TikTok by Joseph Salhab, MD, a board-certified gastroenterologist , one traveler aired her frustrations , saying: “The ‘out of town shutdown’ is a real thing!”

However, there’s no reason you shouldn’t be able to go just because you’re on the go. Read on for tips on how to get things moving when you can’t poop on vacation.

1 | Use psyllium husk to-go packs. Shutterstock If you’ve ever experienced the displeasure of getting backed up when you’re on the road, you know how much it can bog you down and put a damper on your mood. Fortunately, Salhab says he has a helpful packing list and set of recommendations that could remedy the problem. His first recommendation is to start each morning away from home with an organic psyllium husk to-go pack. “They’re flavored, so it’s easy to drink,” he says, pointing out in the video that he uses the “They’re flavored, so it’s easy to drink,” he says, pointing out in the video that he uses the Bellway Super Fiber +Fruit brand . “I just put it in water [and] mix it up. By doing this, you also drink the right amount of water that you need when traveling.”

2 | Stop by the produce stand for fruit. iStock Whether you’re staying at an Airbnb or not, you might want to work in a trip to the grocery store soon after you land in your destination. That’s because Salhab says there are certain fruits you can get that can gelp stimulate your bowels . “That includes things like kiwi fruit, which you can eat with the skin on; apples, which contain pectin; pears, which contain sorbitol; prunes, which are a known natural laxative; and dragon fruit, which can be pretty powerful, as well,” he explains in a related video. Each comes with a decent amount of the recommended daily value. According to Harvard Health, one medium-sized apple with the skin on has Each comes with a decent amount of the recommended daily value. According to Harvard Health, one medium-sized apple with the skin on has 4.8 grams of fiber per serving, while kiwis and pears have 5.4 and 5.5 grams, respectively.

3 | Drink your morning coffee. Shutterstock Having that cup of joe might be essential to kickstarting your work day when you pour yourself one at home. But it can also be instrumental in restarting your regularity when you’re on vacation. “Coffee helps stimulate bowel movements,” Salhab explains. RELATED: What Really Happens to Your Body If You Don't Go to the Bathroom Every Day .

4 | Bring some magnesium supplements. Sergey Neanderthalec / Shutterstock Many people incorporate magnesium supplements into their daily regimens due to their potential health benefits, especially in aiding a healthy sleep cycle. But according to Salhab, this can come in extra handy when you’re on vacation. “The benefit of that is it also helps you have bowel movements,” he explains in his video.

5 | Stay stocked up on water. iStock If anything, all travelers should focus on staying as hydrated as possible. Hydration helps with jet lag and overall health and is also essential to unlocking the benefits of another part of your vacation constipation remedy set. “If you’re eating fruits that contain a lot of fiber, water and fiber go together like this,” Salhab says while crossing his fingers. “Fiber needs water to work!” About how much do you need? Try drinking at least 48 ounces to 64 ounces per day if you've upped your fiber intake, suggest the University of Massachusetts Chan School of Medicine.