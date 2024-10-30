Naturopathic Doctor Shares 3 Tips to Poop Better

When it comes to going No. 2, sometimes there’s no warning, and you just gotta go. In other cases, you might feel the urge to go and not yield results, leading to constipation, bloating, abdominal pain, and occasionally, hemorrhoids. Consuming fiber-rich foods and fermented drinks like kombucha, taking prebiotic/probiotic supplements, and even a cup of coffee could give your bowels the kickstart they need to get the party started. But did you know there are other natural remedies for helping with constipation that won’t upend your diet?

Janine Bowring, ND, ( @j9naturally ) is a naturopathic doctor with over one million followers on TikTok. Her advice ranges from boosting immunity and hydration levels to understanding the ins and outs of gut health. In a recent viral clip, Bowring shared her top three tips for those “having difficulties with constipation” and what you can do to help you “poop better.”

First things first, “You’re going to want to eat breakfast every single day,” instructed Bowring.

“This is really important to get your circadian rhythms in sync with nature to help stimulate that proper bowel movement,” she explained.

According to Health, oatmeal is one of the best breakfast foods you can eat for constipation because it’s high in soluble fiber , which “forms a gel-like substance in the gut, slowing down the digestive process.” Plus, it’s rich in iron, magnesium, and zinc. Apples, prunes, and chia seeds are other foods you can try eating in the morning to help stimulate your bowels.

But before you sit down for breakfast, you’ll want to connect with nature—more specifically, natural sunlight.

“You’re going to see natural outdoor light, especially first thing when you wake up in the morning,” Bowring told followers. “[You] got to get outside. If you can’t get outside, open a window [or] sit by an open window to get more of that natural sunlight into your eyes, on your skin.”

Vitamin D can have a direct impact on our immune system and gut microbiome, per FoodGuides.com. Because sunlight is a natural source of vitamin D, soaking in the early morning sun could help with digestion and, subsequently, pooping.

Sunlight is also linked to circadian rhythm, which builds on Bowring’s first tip.

“The circadian rhythm affects digestive processes, including the timing of bowel movements and the production of digestive enzymes. Disruptions in this rhythm can lead to digestive issues such as constipation or irregular bowel movements,” explains FoodGuides.com.

Bowring’s third and final tip is quite simple: Drink warm water throughout the day.

“You can add some freshly squeezed lemon into there. Aim for about 10 cups of that warm water throughout the day,” she said. “This will help to stimulate your peristalsis and the moving of that poop through the digestive tract.”

A study published in the National Library of Medicine found that mild dehydration can make it harder for poop to pass , and when it eventually does, the waste could be solid and hard, which can feel painful.

Drinking water, in general, is important, but as for warm water specifically, Karen WeiRu Lin, MD, a family medicine professor, told Prevention that it “ stimulates the inner lining of the gut .”

If you can get bored of warm water, Bowring suggested incorporating a cup of decaffeinated herbal tea.