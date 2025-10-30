Mechanics Warn This Popular Car Brand Is “Trash”

Pros warn you might want to think twice before driving off in a Nissan.

It’s safe to assume that every driver on the road wants a safe and reliable vehicle that won’t end up in the shop very often. Of course, doing plenty of research before you hit the lot can help you avoid getting stuck with a lemon. However, the professionals who make their livelihoods fixing vehicles tend to have some of the best insights into which makes and models are the most problematic. And now, some mechanics are taking to social media to warn that Nissan is a “trash” car brand despite its popularity.

What’s the most common problem with Nissan cars?

Just because a car is a notable best seller doesn’t mean it has the best reputation among those who work on them. In a recent video posted to TikTok, mechanics at Texas-based repair garage Genuine Automotive were asked their opinions on Nissan vehicles. Without fail, everyone who was polled in the garage had the same response.

“[They’re] trash,” one mechanic named Tony said. “Terrible transmissions. Cheap. Just terrible cars!” Three of his colleagues who followed him all agreed with his take, going so far as to say “[their] transmissions are dog crap” and that “they’re horrible” cars.

They’re not the only shop that’s noticed this trend. In a separate video posted by Colorado-based Accurate Automotive, mechanics were asked about what the most common issues with Nissans were that brought them into the shop. Of the four questioned, all immediately cited regular problems with the vehicles’ CVT transmissions. Besides saying the essential parts “suck,” others warned that “you can expect the CVT transmission failure with a Nissan,” and that “their CVTs fail a lot!”

Other mechanics warn that Nissans are a nightmare to repair.

The ubiquitous Japanese car brand isn’t just a headache for the people who drive them. In a separate video, a mechanic at Georgia-based Royalty Auto Service said they don’t recommend Nissan because “it costs more to repair them” than most other cars.

He gives this explanation while working on a 2019 Nissan Maxima that needs a new alternator. While this is a common repair for most vehicles, the lackluster design of a Nissan car means the essential part is in a problematic place.

“To do this alternator, you have to take the fan assemblies out. To get the fan assemblies out, you’ve got to take the battery tray, engine module—all this has to come out,” he explains. “Then, the tensioner has to come out of it because there is one bolt that’s behind the tensioner. And [you’ve] got to take the refrigerant out of the air conditioner! Just to do an alternator.” In total, he says it calls for over four hours of work to replace the alternator, making it a costlier repair.

“I get it! Engineers have tough jobs. But, man, Nissan and Infinitis are a pain in the butt. They’re hard to work on!” he admits.

Not all drivers agree that Nissans are bad cars.

Despite the strong line of comments against Nissans, not everyone seems to agree that they’re bad vehicles. Commenters were quick to defend the cars, with some saying they had driven the make for decades without any major issues.

Others made a point that not all Nissan models are problematic. “Nissans with no CVT [transmission] are good cars,” one wrote. “Nissan doesn’t make the best car, but they make a good car for the price,” another argued.

Still, others maintained that this was a recent change, with past models showing some serious longevity. “My ’07 Altima just rolled over 200,000 [miles],” one commenter said. “I’ve had my 2014 Maxima since new [and] no problems at 160K [miles], another claimed.

Another took the chance to make a dig at other popular brands, writing: “Still better than Fords, Dodges, and Jeeps!”