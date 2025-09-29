5 Cars Guaranteed to Last 200,000 Miles, Mechanic Says
Including one vehicle that will live to see 300,000 miles.
Without the proper research, you could end up buying a car that’s susceptible to transmission issues, gets poor mileage, or won’t even make it to 100,000 miles. Ideally, you choose a car that will last at least 200,000 miles with little to no problems.
In a new TikTok video, car mechanic Zach Trahan breaks down the top five cars guaranteed to last 200,000 miles. Based on years of expertise, Trahan can vouch that these vehicles are designed for longevity and won’t bleed your wallet dry from pesky repairs. So, let’s get into it.
1
Honda Civic
“You could literally pick any one of these, and you’ll never have an issue [getting] to 200,000 miles; each generation is just as reliable as the last,” said Trahan.
Since 2015, the Honda Civic has scored an 8.1 rating or higher from the U.S. News & World Report. For 2025, the Civic Type R is their number-one small car and number-one hatchback, with a score of 9.9 out of 10. The regular Civic is their number-two compact car, receiving a 9.2 out of 10.
“The 2025 Honda Civic Type R is one of the cornerstones of the hot hatch segment and is wickedly fun to drive,” they write. “The performance-focused Type R is capable of speedy days at the track, but it’s still approachable and practical enough for everyday living. Pair that with a comfortable and high-quality interior, and you have one of the best sport compacts on the market.”
2
Toyota Camry
“Every single generation with the Camry is reliable,” Trahan raved. “You could buy one, and it will go 200,000 miles. Even with improper maintenance, I feel like it would still get to 200,000 miles, that’s just how well built these cars are.”
According to Drive Direct, the Toyota Camry earns praise for its longevity and reliability, safety record, wide inventory, dependability, cost efficiency, and “state-of-the-art” manufacturing.
In an unrelated video recently posted to TikTok, mechanics at the Logan, Utah-based Auto Bahn repair shop were asked which cars last the longest, and they all agreed upon Hondas and Toyotas.
In a separate video, car expert and TikTok user @AndysAutoAdvice said that Camrys are so well-made that you’ll still see models from 2002 and 2006 “everywhere today.”
3
Lexus IS250 or IS350
“I owned one of these, and I beat the absolute [expletive] out of it, and it didn’t break,” shared Trahan. “You know how many miles it had on it? 260,000.” He said the vehicle’s longevity “speaks for itself,” and you’d be safe choosing the IS250 or IS350 generation.
“It’s a great vehicle. It’s going to last you at least 200,000 miles,” he concluded.
If you’re stuck between the IS250 and the IS350, Club Lexus did an excellent job breaking down the main differences between the two models:
“If weather and climate are no concern for you when purchasing the Lexus IS series, then look at the Lexus IS 350 rear wheel drive option with the F Sport package, as it will give you the highest performance with most power available in the series,” they said.
“If weather is a concern, then consider the IS 350 AWD option, as you will still get considerable power, although you will not have the 8-speed transmission option and your gas mileage may be slightly compromised. If you are in a colder climate, where you may face snow during parts of the year, and want a luxury sedan feel but do not need the speed, then the IS 250 AWD is for you,” they added.
“If you are new to the luxury sedan market and working within a budget, then consider the IS 250 rear wheel drive option, as its interior finishes are excellent and the Lexus brand is always well regarded,” per Club Lexus.
4
Honda Accord
According to Trahan’s expertise, “These will last you 200,000 miles guaranteed just like the Civic.” Personally, he would opt for the “older Accords versus the newer ones,” but noted you really can’t go wrong with any of them.
Car and Driver calls the Honda Accord a “slam dunk” and one of the best high-value family sedans on the market. The interior is “spacious, well-equipped, and practical.” When looking for a downside, the publication wrote, “To be blunt, there isn’t one.”
“The 2025 Honda Accord is a rare vehicle that is greater than the sum of its parts, causing it to transcend the doldrums of the dealer lot to true icon status,” they added.
5
Ford Crown Victoria
If Trahan was going to promote any of these models to the 300,000-mile list, it would be the Ford Crown Victoria, which was produced between 1998 and 2011.
“Look, it’s not the best-looking vehicle—but if you’re looking for something that’s going to last forever, this is it,” he explained of his reasoning. “It’s probably going to do it with zero issues as well. These things are indestructible.”
Believe it or not, in 2024, a YouTube car influencer bought a 2011 Crown Vic that was used as a New York Taxi and had over 500,000 miles on it.