Mechanics Agree This Is the #1 Most Reliable Car

There’s plenty of thought that goes into buying a new car. After all, who wants to pull off the lot with a lemon that’ll spend more time in the shop than it does on the road? Though there’s no entirely indestructible car on the market, it can still help to know which vehicles are worth your time and hard-earned money. And when it comes to a consensus on what’s the most reliable car, many mechanics agree on the top choice.

Mechanics have a lot of faith in the Honda Civic.

Getting anxious about your next auto purchase? In a recent video posted to TikTok, U.K. vehicle service specialists Autobliss took a quick poll of the mechanics working in the garage about which car they thought was the most reliable. The unanimous answer from each of them was the Honda Civic.

The pros cited the fact that the cars have “pretty strong engines.” And this reputation seems to precede it: According to Honda, more than 12 million Civics have been produced in North America since 1982, with more than five million in the U.S. alone.

Drivers agree that Civics are dependable.

Car owners in the comment section of the Autobliss video were quick to agree with the assessment. One user posted a photo of their red 1999 Honda Civic with over 80,000 miles on the odometer. “Original engine. Still runs like a charm,” they said of the decades-old vehicle. Another said they had the 1998 model of the car “still kicking.”

Others said it stood out in their buying history, with one user saying: “[My] Honda Civic was the best car I ever had.” They also apparently tend to create repeat customers, with one driver stating that they’ve had “three Honda Civics in the last 15 years and [they’re] absolutely brilliant.”

Another Honda model is also a common recommendation.

It’s not just the Civic that gets all the love. In another video posted to TikTok, car influencer @RudyCars2 ran down his trio of picks for the most reliable cars, which includes another model from the Japanese carmaker: the Accord.

“You absolutely cannot go wrong,” he exclaims. “Even an older one can be very reliable. Sometimes the older ones are better than the new ones! But this is a fantastic car and you’re gonna get so many reliable miles.”

Similar to its Civic counterpart, users dove into the comments to voice their agreement. “2007 Honda Accord sitting at 148K miles,” one wrote. One went even further back, saying: “I have a 1988 Honda Accord and it’s still running like a champ daily.”

Honda remains a popular make with car professionals.

Social media is full of mechanics who agree that Hondas are truly dependable. According to employees at Colorado-based Accurate Automotive car repair service, it all comes down to their design.

“[A] Honda is one of the most cost-effective cars to repair and maintain and keep on the road,” a mechanic on staff explained in a TikTok video. He says this is due to two significant reasons, the first being that spare parts required for tune-ups are “a little bit more readily available” for the brand. This includes parts that transfer from generation to generation and model to model.

The second reason comes down to how much time they need in the shop. “Because of how Hondas are engineered and designed, it’s significantly easier to repair,” he explains. “Even the harder repairs on the Honda take significantly less time than other vehicles, and because of that, your labor costs are going to be low, too.”

“They’re already really reliable cars,” he concludes. “It’s really rare for a Honda to truly break down. When you do have significant things going on, they’re still pretty inexpensive. It’s all a win-win situation!”