Mechanic Reveals 5 Car Brands That Can Make it to 300,000 Miles

There comes a point in every car’s life where it finally reaches the literal end of the road. But when you need to make the best choice on a reliable vehicle, it can help to have a leg up on which options offer consistent longevity. After all, no one wants to drive off the lot in something that might not make it for the long haul. Read on for the car brands a mechanic says can typically make it to 300,000 miles on their odometer.

1 Toyota

In a recent video posted by Colorado-based Accurate Automotive car repair service, a mechanic on staff was asked which car brands can reach 300,000 miles with basic maintenance. After forewarning viewers that there will never be a European manufacturer on lists like this, he immediately mentioned a familiar import option: Toyota.

In a previously posted video, the same mechanic defended the Japanese automaker when asked if newer versions of the car were built as well as they were years ago. He says that despite component changes, the engineering, integrity, and longevity largely remain the same. He adds that it’s still a “fantastic vehicle” despite some industry-wide issues with elements like modern air conditioning systems.

“[In terms of] longevity, we’re still seeing these cars expected to go 300,000 [or] 400,000 miles with normal maintenance, so newer Toyotas still have the same integrity as older Toyotas in my opinion,” he says.

In yet another video, he says the reasons for this are rooted in how the company goes above and beyond in what they produce.

“I think the biggest thing that really separates Toyota from any other brand is their [pride] on their product. They want to make sure they have a product they can stand behind and take care of,” he explains. “Toyota is a company that genuinely cares about their customers, and they actually—forgive me how I put this—they actually give a s***!”

2 Honda

The second car mentioned on the list is Honda, another Japanese import with a reputation for reliability and affordable upkeep. But why is that? In a separate video posted to TikTok, the same mechanic says it has a lot to do with how they’re built.

“[A] Honda is one of the most cost-effective cars to repair and maintain and keep on the road,” he explains. He says this is due to two significant reasons, the first being that spare parts required for tune-ups are “a little bit more readily available” for the brand. This includes parts that transfer from generation to generation and model to model.

The second reason comes down to how much time they need in the shop. “Because of how Hondas are engineered and designed, it’s significantly easier to repair,” he explains. “Even the harder repairs on the Honda take significantly less time than other vehicles, and because of that, your labor costs are going to be low, too.”

“They’re already really reliable cars,” he concludes. “It’s really rare for a Honda to truly break down. When you do have significant things going on, they’re still pretty inexpensive. It’s all a win-win situation!”

3 Subaru

In another video, the mechanic says Subaru is well known as a super reliable vehicle that’s largely worth buying in 2025.

In a video discussing the best Japanese cars, he admits: “My number one favorite Japanese car—and maybe I’m a bit biased because I’ve had a couple—but Subarus. I think they’re great longevity cars, I think they’re great reliability cars, [and] the interior and exterior of those cars is really cool too.”

However, he did have some warnings on which models to avoid. “I absolutely hate the Subaru Tribeca,” he warns. “They’re like, one of the worst cars to ever exist. I’ve got horror stories about tons of Tribecas! So if you’re going to get a Subaru, do not get a Tribeca: It’s not worth it.”

4 Lexus

Even though they cost more, shelling out for a high-end brand is far from a guarantee that your car will last longer. However, that isn’t the case with Lexus, which the mechanic lists as a top pick.

In a previous video, he also runs down why he likes the brand so much. “I bought a Lexus a couple of years ago actually. I like Lexus!” he says. “They’re great vehicles: Great transmission, great engines, low cost of repairs, you got into their luxury models too and you can get a really nice luxury car.”

He acknowledges that this is because the brand shares a parent company with Toyota (despite what some of their previous viewers might think). “Lexus is a fantastic vehicle! I trust Lexus 100 percent,” he gushes.

5 Acura

Just as Toyota has Lexus, Honda has Acura. The higher-end brand is also cited as one that will make it to 300,000 miles with basic maintenance.

In a recent video, the mechanic said, “It’s going to have some more bells and whistles than your standard Honda would… I do believe Acura, as far as a luxury, reliable, Japanese vehicle definitely stands out on their own.”

He says that the parts they order to repair them are identical to those for Honda, right down to the “H” emblem on their boxes. Because of this, he admits that “I do see the value behind getting an Acura over a Honda.”