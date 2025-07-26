Mechanics Say Never Own These 2 Car Brands: “They Just Keep Blowing Up”

No car is created equal—however, many mechanics would argue that some brands are simply more deserving of the limelight than others when it comes to quality and durability. That’s why mechanics across the country are cautioning drivers to avoid Hyundai and Kia vehicles due to faulty engines, poor craftsmanship, and careless manufacturing techniques.

“I probably would never wanna own a Hyundai or Kia product because after 100,000 miles they just start falling apart to pieces,” a repairman from Illinois auto shop Tire Boss (@tirebossinc) said in a recent TikTok video.

“Nothing about Hyundai is good,” another mechanic chimed in, adding that Hyundai models “just keep blowing up no matter what you do with them.”

Here’s why car enthusiasts and mechanics alike are urging you to avoid the costly maintenance, repairs, and headaches of these two car brands.

RELATED: Mechanics Reveal the #1 Worst Driving Mistake That Destroys Your Car

In an adjacent clip, the Georgia-based repair shop @royaltyautoservice on TikTok expressed similar concerns about both Hyundai and Kia vehicles. Moreover, they specifically warned prospective car owners to ignore the Hyundai Palisade SUV model.

“The track record of Hyundai and Kia is not good,” said one of their long-term mechanics.

“Those cars have had so many problems for so many years,” he continued, implying a lack of trust in Hyundai Motor Company. “That company is going to have to build some fantastic vehicles, and [they] have to have them out there for quite a while for me to recommend someone to purchase one of those vehicles.”

Despite the corporation’s longevity, Hyundai and Kia don’t stack up against other popular car manufacturers, according to experts. One Royalty Auto Service mechanic who has been servicing these two brands since the ’80s said, “They weren’t really good then and haven’t gotten any much better.”

“These cars are just not built good,” he quipped.

RELATED: Never Say These 4 Things at a Car Dealership: “They’ll Cost You Thousands”

The auto repair shop has examined Hyundai and Kia vehicles with both fairytale and horror stories. However, a majority of positive experiences occur during the first six months of ownership. This discrepancy grows with mileage and life duration.

“I hope it’s fantastic after six months, [but] how about after six or seven years?” countered a mechanic in the TikTok.

In 2024, Hyundai recalled nearly 43,000 vehicles because of a wiring issue that can cause cars to shift out of “park” and roll away, per a notice shared by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). An additional 145,235 cars were recalled that same year due to damaged charging units.

As Best Life has previously reported, “TikToker @motorcarnut noted that it isn’t uncommon for Kias and Hyundais to experience something called “oil starvation,” in which vehicle engines are deprived of oil circulation due to careless manufacturing techniques. If your engine develops a knocking sound, it’s time to see a mechanic as soon as possible, he warned.”

More simply put: “They’re [expletive]. Excuse me how I put it, but they’re [expletive],” cracked another mechanic from Accurate Automotive (@accurateautoinc on TikTok) in Denver.

He pointed out that both Hyundai and Kia have had “some issues going on.” In fact, “there’s some pretty major transmission issues going to the point where they even had to extend their drivetrain warranty to 100,000 miles.”

Long-term issues can start settling in around the 100,000 to 150,000-mile mark (for the average driver, that’s about six to eight years of use). More recently, he issued a “death code” on a 2023 model due to a failed engine.

To combat these issues, Hyundai and Kia have been sending out warranty extensions.

“Their engines are terrible, unfortunately. That’s also part of the reason why they’re giving longer warranties on their engines,” said the Accurate Automotive mechanic.

RELATED: Mechanics Agree This Car Brand Has Gone Downhill: “Engines Are Hot Garbage”

According to the Royalty Auto Service expert, all prospective car buyers should ask themselves two questions before pulling the trigger: “How long is that thing going to last? Can that thing last you 10 years?”

“It should be able to [last that long] or more for the amount of money you’re paying for these things. That’s why I’m not going to go with Hyundai or Kia until they show me they have a vehicle that can do that without serious problems,” he explained.