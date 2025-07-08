4 Major Meat and Chicken Recalls Happening Now, and How They Can Make You Sick

According to an eye-opening report published earlier this year by the Public Interest Research Group (PRIG), there were 296 food recalls in 2024. The nearly 1,400 people sickened by the recalled food can trace their illness to just 13 of these recalls, all but one of which involved Listeria, Salmonella, or E. coli.

Now, a slew of new chicken and meat recalls, including turkey bacon and beef jerky sticks, are threatening to make Americans ill. Read on to learn which products you should avoid and what to do if you have these meats in your fridge.

1 Kraft Heinz Turkey Bacon: Listeria

On July 2, the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recalled approximately 367,812 pounds of fully cooked turkey bacon produced by Newberry, South Carolina-based Kraft Heinz Foods Company.

The turkey bacon was produced from April 24, 2025, through June 11, 2025, and shipped to stores nationwide. It might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes (Lm).

According to the FSIS notice, the recall includes the following products:

12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of “Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL” and universal product code (UPC) “071871548601” printed on the packaging under the barcode,”use by” dates ranging “18 JUL 2025” to “02 AUG 2025,” and lot code “RS40.”

36-oz. packages containing three 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of “Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL” and universal product code (UPC) “071871548748” printed on the packaging under the barcode, “use by” dates ranging “23 JUL 2025” to “04 SEP 2025,” and lot codes “RS19,” “RS40,” or “RS42.”

48-oz. packages containing four 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of “Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL” and UPC “071871548793” printed on the packaging under the barcode and “use by” dates ranging “18 JUL 2025” to “04 SEP 2025,” and lot codes “RS19,” “RS40,” or “RS42.”

At the time of writing, there were no reports of illness related to the turkey bacon. However, according to Cleveland Clinic, common symptoms of listeriosis include:

Fever

Chills

Headache

Diarrhea

Nausea and vomiting

Muscle or joint pain

Fatigue

In more serious cases, listeriosis can lead to confusion, loss of balance, stiff neck, or seizures.

If you have any of the recalled products, do not eat them; throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

2 Riverbend Ranch Beef Jerky Sticks: Plastic Contamination

Also on July 2, the FSIS recalled the following beef jerky stick products after the agency received reports of “transparent pieces of plastic in the beef stick products”:

6.9 oz. bags containing six 1.15-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing of “RIVERBEND RANCH Original Beef Stick” with a “Best By date of 11/27/2026”

6.9 oz. bags containing six 1.15 oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing of “RIVERBEND RANCH Jalapeño Beef Stick” with a “Best By date of 11/27/2026”

Both products were produced on May 27, 2025, and have “EST. 47282” printed on the back of the label. They were distributed throughout the U.S., including in Puerto Rico.

At the time of writing, there were no reports of illness or injury, though the jerky products should not be consumed, and you should seek medical attention if you have concerns.

3 Ready-To-Eat Bologna: Undeclared Meat or Poultry Sources

On June 27, Union, NJ-based Gaiser’s European Style Provisions Inc. recalled approximately 143,416 pounds of ready-to-eat bologna due to misbranding that failed to declare meat or poultry source materials on labels.

According to the FSIS notice, the recalled products were produced between March 20 and June 20, 2025, and all bear “EST. 5385” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels. They include:

Vacuum-packed packages of “FAMILY TREE BOLOGNA VEAL” containing undeclared pork.

Plastic-wrapped packages of “BABUSHKA’S RECIPE CHICKEN BOLOGNA” containing undeclared pork.

Plastic-wrapped packages of “FANCY BOLOGNA” labeled with pork as an ingredient but containing undeclared beef and chicken.

Vacuum-packed packages of “GAISERS RUSSIAN BRAND DOKTORSKAYA BOLOGNA” containing undeclared beef.

Plastic-wrapped packages of “GAISERS BOLOGNA VEAL” containing undeclared chicken and pork.

Plastic-wrapped packages of “GAISERS TURKEY BOLOGNA” containing undeclared chicken and pork.

Plastic-wrapped packages of “CHICKEN BOLOGNA KYPOYKA PABA” containing undeclared pork.

Again, there have been no reports of related illness at the time of writing, but dispose of these products or return them to the place of purchase.

4 FreshRealm Chicken Alfredo Products: Listeria

Though this recall was announced on June 18, and the products expired by the end of the month, the FSIS is still concerned that consumers could have them in their freezers.

The ready-to-eat chicken alfredo food items in question were sold at Walmart and Kroger:

32.8-oz. tray packages containing “MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken and Shaved Parmesan Cheese” with best-by date 06/27/25 or prior.

12.3 oz. tray packages containing “MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken, Broccoli and Shaved Parmesan Cheese” with best-by date 06/26/25 or prior.

12.5 oz. tray packages containing “HOME CHEF Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with pasta, grilled white meat chicken, and Parmesan cheese” with best-by date 06/19/25 or prior.

They have “EST. P-50784,” “EST. P-47770,” or “EST. P-47718” printed on the side of the packaging.

Unlike the previous recalls, this one has led to 17 illnesses in people across 13 states. “As of June 17, 2025, there have been three reported deaths and one fetal loss associated with this outbreak,” states the FSIS.

The investigation is ongoing; if you have these products in your home, discard them immediately or return them to the place of purchase.