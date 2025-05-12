1.2M Igloo Coolers Sold at Costco and Walmart Recalled Over "Fingertip Amputation" Risk

Whether loading up the trunk to head to the lake or spending a day at the beach, outdoor activities require plenty of provisions. You'll need sunscreen, towels, beach chairs, snacks, lunch, and plenty of cold drinks—the last few items you'll probably want to pack in a cooler. But depending on what type of cooler you have, you might be out of luck this summer, as one of the biggest brands just issued a recall for more than 1.2 million coolers over "fingertip amputation and crushing hazards."

Igloo first recalled coolers in February.

In Feb. 2025, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) first announced a recall of 1,060,000 Igloo 90-quart Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers, stating that "the tow handle can pinch consumers’ fingertips against the cooler, posing fingertip amputation and crushing hazards."

This came after Igloo received 12 reports of fingertip injuries, including amputations, bone fractures, and lacerations.

The coolers were sold from Jan. 2019 through Jan. 2025 for between $80 and $140 at Costco, Walmart, Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, Academy Sports, Amazon, Igloocoolers.com, and other websites.

The coolers, sold in various colors, were all manufactured prior to Jan. 2024, some as far back as 2018. The CPSC provides a full list of date codes, which they note are "imprinted on the bottom of the cooler in a circular pattern with an arrow pointing to the month of manufacture and the last two digits of the year of manufacture inside the circle." They also list affected model numbers, which can be found on labels on the bottom of the coolers.

The recall just expanded to include a total of 1.2M coolers.

As of May 8, Igloo expanded the recall by 130,000 additional coolers, bringing the total to over 1.2 million, in addition to about 20,000 in Canada and 5,900 in Mexico.

According to the CPSC, "Since the recall was announced in February 2025, Igloo has received 78 reports of fingertip injuries, including 26 resulting in fingertip amputations, bone fractures or lacerations."

The company says the injuries can occur from "pinch points" near the handles, latches, hinges, lids, and other moving components of the cooler. They advise keeping hands and fingers away from these locations. "Be aware that loose clothing and jewelry may also be caught in pivot areas of your cooler," they add.

Again, the full list of affected coolers is detailed in the CPSC announcement. If you have one of these coolers, you should immediately stop using it and contact Igloo for a free replacement handle