CDC Warns of Deadly E. Coli Outbreak Linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders

The CDC has launched a fast-moving investigation into an E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA Commissioner, explained on CNBC that this strain could be particularly dangerous, with 49 reported cases, 10 hospitalizations, and one death across 10 states. McDonald’s has pulled ingredients from several locations, including fresh slivered onions and quarter pound beef patties, while the investigation continues. "This may be infection with what we call hemorrhagic E. coli, which is a serious, life-threatening infection," said Gottlieb. He also noted that McDonald’s is working quickly to identify and remove the contaminated items. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about this outbreak and how to stay safe.

Fast Investigation Underway Photo by Julee Juu on Unsplash The CDC, FDA, and USDA FSIS (Food Safety and Inspection Service) are actively investigating the source of this outbreak. "McDonald’s has good supply chain management," said Dr. Gottlieb, adding that the company should be able to trace the contaminated ingredients quickly. McDonald’s has already removed fresh slivered onions and quarter pound beef patties in several states. These items are temporarily unavailable until the specific contaminated ingredient is confirmed.

How E. coli Spreads Photo by masakazu sasaki on Unsplash E. coli bacteria are commonly found in food, water, and even in people’s intestines. While most strains are harmless, some can cause severe illness. "Symptoms usually include abdominal pain and diarrhea, which can turn bloody," said Dr. Gottlieb, describing the dangerous hemorrhagic strain involved in this outbreak. Ingesting contaminated food, water, or coming into contact with infected animals or individuals can lead to infection. People at higher risk include children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms to Watch For Shutterstock According to the CDC, symptoms of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli often appear 3-4 days after exposure. "In about 90% of patients, the diarrhea will turn bloody after about three days," said Dr. Gottlieb. Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, vomiting, and bloody diarrhea. In some cases, the infection can lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a serious condition that can result in kidney failure. If you experience these symptoms after consuming a Quarter Pounder, seek medical attention immediately.

McDonald’s Precautions Photo by Amandine Lerbscher on Unsplash As noted, in response to the outbreak, McDonald’s has taken proactive steps to protect its customers by pulling fresh slivered onions and quarter pound beef patties in several states. Dr. Gottlieb assured consumers that the company is moving quickly to localize the contaminated supply. He noted, "They should be able to localize where these Quarter Pounders, this meat, was distributed and how many people could have potentially been exposed."