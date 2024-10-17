Man Who Lived to 108 Shared His 3 Longevity Secrets

"Everything in moderation." You've probably heard this saying more times than you can count from various family members and friends. And you very well may have brushed it off as one of those old adages without much merit. But the story of Martin McEvilly, who passed away last week at the age of 108, might make you think otherwise. McEvilly, who was considered Ireland's oldest living man until his death, had shared that these three words were the mantra he lived by. On his 108th birthday, McEvily revealed his three longevity secrets that corresponded with this philosophy—one of which involves a beloved Irish beer.

McEvilly was born in 1916 in Rosscahill, a small village in Galway with a population of 300 people. He was the youngest of 11 children, and though many of his siblings lived into their 90s, he was the only centenarian, according to GalwayBeo. His wife, Kathleen, also enjoyed a long life, passing away three years ago at age 97.

McEvilly cited his active lifestyle as a contributing factor to his longevity. For one, he was given his family's 30-acre farm, which he managed, reported the Galway Advertiser. He also worked nature-centric, outdoor jobs.

"A normal day would start at the crack of dawn, feeding his animals, spending the day on the farm with his son Mickey," shared the Galway Advertiser of McEvilly's routine. "At lunchtime, a quick visit home where his beloved wife Kathleen would have the dinner on the table, and then Martin would head back out to the farm for the remainder of the day, which often included a cycle to the local shop to pick up some messages that Kathleen would have asked for earlier that morning."

The centenarian also enjoyed traveling all over Ireland and even visited the U.S. and Australia well into his 80s.

But perhaps nothing kept him more active than his love for cycling. He never owned a car; instead, he rode his bike until he was 99. After that, he used an exercise bike until he was 105.

In addition to staying active, McEvilly also said his faith helped him live a long, happy life.

"His faith was massively important to him. I don't think in his entire life he ever missed an evening where he didn't say the rosary," his son Pat told GalwayBeo.

Finally, McEvilly said his philosophy of "everything in moderation" helped him live to 108.

When he spoke to the Irish Independentbefore his 108th birthday, he shared that he never ate after 7 p.m. and only had three glasses of Guinness on Sunday nights.

A funeral announcement says that McEvilly died peacefully, surrounded by his family.

"Martin will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his sons and daughters Madge, Mary, Noranne, Michael, Christina, Pat and John, all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends," it reads.