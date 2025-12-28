11 Marshalls Finds on Sale to Grab Before the Year Is Over

These Marshalls finds are worth scooping up before the year comes to a close.

The holidays are over, but Marshalls is still offering the best deals on everything from home decor to clothing and shoes. I was shocked when I visited the discount store’s website today, finding some seriously low prices on lamps, furniture, throw pillows, and even designer shoes. What should you shop for right now? Here are 11 Marshalls finds to grab before the year is over.

1 Furniture on Clearance

I found many furniture items on post-holiday clearance, including high-end designer pieces that even interior designers approve of. This MOES HOME COLLECTION 66x18x32.5 Tobin Solid Mango Wood Iron Sideboard is on clearance for $449, a steal compared to the $1,410 retail price.

2 Throw Pillows

Goodbye Santa throw pillows, hello winter cozy alternatives. This RACHEL ZOE 2pk 20×20 Tori Faux Fur Pillows set is on clearance and is such a steal. Get them for $22, or $11 per pillow; each pillow looks very furry and more expensive than it is.

3 A Scalloped Rug

This RACHEL ZOE 5×8 Wool Blend Scalloped Rug is beautiful and a great value. It is made of a wool blend, so it doesn’t look or feel as cheap as purely synthetic rugs. It also features scalloped edges and a neutral color, making it an excellent option for a range of aesthetics. Get it for $179.99 compared to $255 retail.

4 A Set of Winter Hats

Keep your head warm with a three-pack of beanies for $16.99. This set of BURTON Dnd Beanies is a great deal and is ideal for winter sports, with each hat averaging under $6.

5 And, This Beautiful Washable Rug

This MORRIS & CO. 5×7 Washable Hyacinth Area Rug is a fantastic find if you are looking for a washable rug for a high-traffic area. While some washable rugs can look cheap, the brand is known for its upscale patterns. Get it for $79.99 or pay $115 elsewhere.

6 A Scalloped Cozy Throw Blanket

I am a sucker for a faux fur throw, as they tend to look luxe compared to other materials. This TAHARI Luxe Textured Faux Fur Throw works in a glam room as well as in a rustic, understated space. The soft, comfy blanket measures 50 by 70 and costs $39.99, compared to over $55 retail.

7 Stuart Weitzman Shoes for Hundreds Under Retail

There are tons of new Stuart Weitzman shoe styles that have landed on the Marshalls website, and they are seriously less than you will pay at department stores. The STUART WEITZMAN Patent Leather Nudist Block 75 Sandals are just $79.99. The same shoes are $495 at other stores, and yes, I am serious. The STUART WEITZMAN Leather Tuscan 75 Block Slides are the same price.

8 A Designer Polo for Less

There are also many designer clothing finds at a discount, including the RAG & BONE Pima Cotton Pure Polo. The gorgeous men’s shirt is just $39.99, retailing for much more at the designer’s showroom.

9 Lots of New Sunglasses

I refuse to pay hundreds of dollars for sunglasses because I always manage to lose them. Marshalls just received a new shipment that includes these ISABEL MARANT 51mm Square Sunglasses for $79.99. Similar styles from the uber-chic French brand cost nearly $300 at other stores. There are also styles from Cartier and Gucci.

10 Veja Sneakers for Men

This pair of VEJAMen’s Made In Brazil Leather V90 Sport Casual Sneakers is also a steal. The neutral-toned kicks are $139.99, but retail for $190 at department stores.

11 Lots of New Luggage

Now is the time to invest in new luggage! Marshalls has a bunch of new styles, including this IT LUGGAGE25in Erudite Hardside Spinner. Get it for $69.99 or pay $115 retail at other stores.