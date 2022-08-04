Many of us like to hire a handyman when we need something fixed around the house, while others prefer to take on these tasks themselves. But whether you're a DIY-er or not, you probably know where the closest Home Depot or Lowe's warehouse is located, just in case you're in need of any home improvement essentials. If you recently purchased any tools from either of these retailers, however, you'll want to be aware of the latest warning from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Read on to find out which product officials are asking you to stop using immediately.

These retailers have dealt with multiple recalls this summer.

Both Lowe's and Home Depot have experienced product recalls this summer. In June, both retailers were forced to pull certain Frigidaire and Electrolux refrigerators, after they were recalled due to a choking hazard. According to the June 2 CPSC announcement, the ice level detector arm in the freezer could detach, break into pieces, and fall into the ice bucket.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Also in June, Lowe's pulled RIO-branded Swinging Hammock Chairs manufactured by ShelterLogic Group, after it was discovered that there was a potential injury hazard. The CPSC stated that it had received 24 reports of the chairs falling and leading to injuries such as bruises, aches and pains, head lacerations, back strain, concussions, and abrasions.

The latest recall, however, applies to a power tool that has led to nine new injuries.

Millions of these tools were sold and are now subject to recall.

On Aug. 4, the CPSC announced that DeWalt is recalling almost 1.4 million 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saws.

The saws are yellow with black accents, and can be identified by the DeWalt logo. Affected model numbers include DWS779, DWS780, and DHS790 Miter Saws with the date codes 2019 04 through 2022 04. You can find model number and date codes for the DWS779 and DWS780 models "on the black plastic motor end cap adjacent to the name plate."

The model number for the DHS790 model is also on the name plate, and the date codes are printed near the batteries on the outside of the plastic yellow housing, according to the announcement. If you see a green dot on the name plate rating label or a black dot on the saw's arm, you can rest assured that your saw has already been inspected and is not part of the recall.

A key safety feature can break or detach.

The saws were sold at both Home Depot and Lowe's stores nationwide, but you might have also ordered this product online through Amazon, Lowes.com, or other websites, the CPSC said. Roughly 1,364,000 saws were sold in the U.S., as well as an additional 118,600 in Canada, from April 2019 through May 2022. The saws retailed between $600 and $820.

According to the announcement, the rear safety guard on the miter saw can break or detach, allowing projectiles to "strike the user and bystanders." Lacerations can occur if a user makes direct contact with the saw blade.

To date, DeWalt has received 571 reports of the rear safety guard assembly or related components breaking or detaching. Of these incidents, nine resulted in laceration injuries, the recall announcement states.

If you have this saw, don't use it.

You might have been planning to start a home improvement project this weekend, but the CPSC urges customers who have recalled saws to stop using them immediately. DeWalt is reaching out to known purchasers, but you should take a second to inspect your saw.

If your model is part of the recall, you can reach out to DeWalt directly for instructions on how to obtain a free repair kit. The CPSC states that you can also take your saw to a DeWalt service center to have the repair done for free.

To request a repair kit, visit the DeWalt recall page, scan a quick response (QR) code on DeWalt's formal safety recall notice, or call the company toll free at 1-800-990-6421. DeWalt customer service is available between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), Monday through Friday. The company also asks that you contact them if your saw doesn't have a date code, or if you can't find it.