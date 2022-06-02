There's a good chance that between Lowe's and Home Depot, you've got all your home improvement needs covered. These stores offer everything to make your house the best it can be, including appliances, paint, and even plants and shrubs. But if you went to either of these retailers for a specific item, you'll want to double check it's not part of a recently issued recall. Read on to find out what the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says you need to stop using immediately.

Recalls have hit both Home Depot and Lowe's this year.

Unfortunately, these are not the first recalls for Home Depot or Lowe's in 2022. In March, Danby Products recalled certain free-standing and slide-in electric and gas ranges sold at Home Depot due to their potential to tip over and cause burn injuries.

The following month, both retailers were also dealing with a recall of electric start pressure washers. The pressure washers had a malfunctioning self-start feature that posed a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning when used in a confined space. Thankfully, no injuries were reported from either of these two products, according to their respective CPSC announcements.

The most recent recall, however, did involve someone getting hurt.

One essential kitchen appliance is subject to a new recall.

Both Home Depot and Lowe's are the go-to spots when you need a new refrigerator, but if you bought a particular model recently, there's an important new warning to be aware of. According to a June 2 announcement from the CPSC, certain Frigidaire and Electrolux refrigerators have been recalled due to a choking hazard.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Approximately 367,500 of these refrigerators were sold in the U.S. at Lowe's, Home Depot, and appliance stores nationwide, as well as online at Frigidaire.com. Appliances were sold between April 2020 and March 2022, retailing between $1,200 and $4,300. In addition, 7,180 refrigerators were sold in Canada.

The issue has to do with the ice maker.

The recall is related to the ice maker in the freezer compartment. According to the CPSC, the ice level detector arm can detach and break into pieces, which then fall into the ice bucket and create a choking hazard.

Officials asked that consumers empty the ice bucket and stop using these ice makers immediately, as there have already been 185 reports of ice level detectors breaking on their refrigerators. One report also noted gum lacerations as an injury.

"The safety of our consumers is a very serious and important matter and we do not take this lightly," the company's recall page said. "Electrolux conducted this recall voluntarily under the CPSC's Fast Track Recall process to quickly announce the remedy to protect consumers."

Here's how to check if your fridge has been recalled.

Affected models range in size between 23 and 36 inches and were available in stainless steel, white, and black. These models include 11 Frigidaire Side By Side refrigerator models, one Frigidaire Top Freezer model, and one Frigidaire Prof. French Door model. The recalled Electrolux model is a French Door model as well, according to the CPSC.

To check if your fridge is part of the recall, you can find the brand name, model, and serial number on the right panel inside the refrigerator compartment. You can then head to Electrolux's recall page and enter the model number and serial number. If your model is found to be part of the recall, the website will prompt you to order a free replacement part.

The company will also schedule a technician to come to your home and replace your ice maker for free, the CPSC announcement said. The new ice maker will have a polypropylene ice level detector.

For additional questions, you contact Electrolux directly at 833-840-5926 between 8:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday. To reach them electronically, email IceMakerRecall@electrolux.com.

