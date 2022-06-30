Spending more time outside is one of the best things about warmer weather, and with summer finally here, many of us are making our way to the beach or even just chilling in the backyard. The Fourth of July is also right around the corner, meaning you might have outdoor barbecues and pool parties to host or attend. But one summer product sold at Lowe's could be a dangerous addition to your festivities, having already led to a reported 24 injuries. Read on to find out what you'll want to avoid using this summer.

READ THIS NEXT: If You Bought This at Lowe's or Home Depot, Stop Using It Now, Officials Warn.

Other recalls have been issued for summer staples.

Outdoor products have come under fire lately, including nest swing egg chairs sold at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, and Homesense stores. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced on June 16 that TJX Companies, which operates these stores, was voluntarily recalling the chairs after 19 injuries were reported.

According to the announcement, these items were sold under the Martha Stewart and Tommy Bahama brand names and posed a danger to consumers by collapsing or falling over while in use. Twenty-seven total incidents of the chairs collapsing or tipping were reported, with injuries including cuts, scrapes, soreness, and one account of broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

And even more recently, on June 23, the CPSC announced that SunVilla Corporation issued a recall for its 10' Solar LED Market Umbrella, which was sold exclusively at Costco stores nationwide. According to the notice, nearly 400,000 units were affected by the recall, which was announced after it was discovered that the lithium-ion batters attached to the umbrella's solar panels could overheat. This occurred on six occasions, with five reports of fire and one report of the umbrella leading to smoke inhalation injury.

And now another product sold at Costco, as well as Lowe's, is being recalled, meaning you'll want to do a sweep of your backyard to make sure this item isn't available for guests.

Chairs sold by these retailers might not be safe to sit in.

If you bought new chairs to lounge outside this year, they could be part of a new recall.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

On June 30, the CPSC announced that ShelterLogic Group was recalling its RIO-branded Swinging Hammock Chairs due to a potential injury hazard. Roughly 780,000 chairs were sold in the U.S. at Lowe's, Costco, Tractor Supply Company, and Blain's Farm & Fleet, the CPSC said. You might have also placed an order for these items online at Amazon.com, CampingWorld.com, Costco.com, Lowes.com, and Walmart.com in preparation for the summer season. Chairs were sold from Jan. 2020 through June 2022, with price tags ranging between $40 and $60.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Two dozen injury reports were received, prompting the recall.

The chairs were recalled after ShelterLogic Group received 24 reports of incidents that led to an injury. Consumers fell when using the chair, the agency said, with injuries cited as bruises, aches and pains, head lacerations, back strain, concussions, and abrasions.

According to the CPSC, the chair's legs can collapse when assembly pins—which were provided with purchase—are not properly inserted.

If you have this chair, you'll need to revisit the directions.

Wondering if you have one of these recalled chairs? The CPSC confirmed that the recall includes only those that have warning tags on the back of the chair's backrest or armrest. Chairs came in gray, navy, blue, red, and camouflage and had a black or gray metal frame. The seats are fabric and may have an attached drink holder, and the brand RIO is printed beneath the attached pillow.

The CPSC asks that consumers stop using the chairs for the time being and contact ShelterLogic to receive updated instructions. New directions will outline and help verify how to properly insert the pins into the chair legs, the agency said. You can call the company toll-free at 888-635-3359 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) Monday through Friday, or you can reach customer service via email at RIOcare@shelterlogic.com.