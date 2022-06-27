For millions of customers, Costco represents a unique experience that goes beyond a typical shopping run. The beloved warehouse retailer provides everything from everyday essentials and electronics to bulk grocery items and gasoline for their vehicle. Even the stores' food courts hold a soft spot for returning regulars. But now, Costco is pulling an item from shelves after linking it to multiple fires. Read on to see which product could be potentially putting you in harm's way.

Major retailers have recently issued several safety-related recalls.

Most items undergo serious testing before they make their way to market to ensure they're safe to use. But in some instances, dangers are discovered only after certain products have hit the shelves, making it necessary for a recall. And lately, several major retailers have issued safety warnings related to potentially hazardous items they sell.

On June 16, the Consumer Protection Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that TJX Companies was recalling nest swing egg chairs sold at its T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, and Homesense stores after 19 injuries were linked to the product collapsing or falling over while in use. A week earlier, on June 9, the agency announced the recall of black light fixtures sold by popular decor store Spirit Halloween after receiving several reports of bulbs "popping, flashing, and catching on fire or smoking" when in use, posing a major fire and burn hazard. And on June 2, the CPSC announced that certain Frigidaire and Electrolux refrigerators sold at Lowe's, Home Depot, and other retailers were recalled due to a defect with the appliance's ice maker that posed a serious choking hazard.

Even Costco has issued warnings to customers recently. In June, the company alerted customers that its Dorm Room Snack Box sold at its stores contained Jif To Go Peanut Butter Dipping Cups, one of the many J.M. Smucker Co. products recalled since May 20 due to potential Salmonella bacteria contamination. But now, the warehouse retailer has initiated another recall on an item it sells.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Costco is recalling a popular home product due to serious safety concerns.

On June 23, the CPSC announced that SunVilla Corporation had issued a recall on its 10' Solar LED Market Umbrella that was sold exclusively at Costco stores nationwide and on the retailer's website from December 2020 through May 2022 for $130 to $160. According to the notice, the product has LED lights on its arms and a black solar panel battery puck on the top of the item with a black cover that says "YEEZE" or "YEEZE 1." The agency reports that roughly 400,000 units are affected by the recall.

The recalled product carries the risk of serious personal injury or property damage.

The company issued its recall after discovering that the umbrella's lithium-ion batteries attached to its solar panels could overheat and pose a serious burn or fire hazard to anyone using it. So far, there have been six reports of incidents, including three cases of the panels catching fire while charging on the included AC adapter indoors and two reports of the solar panel puck overheating and catching fire while attached to the umbrella. One smoke inhalation injury was also reported.

Here's what you should do if you bought the recalled umbrella.

The CPSC advises anyone who purchased the umbrella to stop using it immediately and remove the solar panel puck with its lithium-ion battery. They should then store the puck out of the sun away from other flammable items and not charge it with its included AC adapter.

According to the notice, customers can return the umbrellas to any Costco location for a full refund. If you can't make it to a store, you can contact SunVilla for more information by calling at 866-600-3133 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT on weekdays or emailing LEDRecall@sunvilla.com. Customers can also find more information by visiting the company's dedicated recall website at https://sunvilla.com/pages/recall.

