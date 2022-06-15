Smarter Living

Costco Just Issued This Urgent New Warning To Shoppers

The wholesale retailer is alerting customers to a possible health risk.

By Zachary Mack
June 15, 2022
June 15, 2022

When it comes to one-stop shopping options, Costco is a fan favorite for being able to provide practically anything you could want. Loyal members show up regularly for everything from baked goods and bulk buys of everyday essentials to groceries and gasoline. Even the retailer's food court has a devoted fanbase that follows its every menu change. But now, Costco has just issued an urgent new warning for customers regarding a product it carries. Read on to see if you're affected by the warehouse retailer's latest notice to shoppers.

There's been a recent string of food product recalls due to potentially contaminated peanut butter.

Food and beverage recalls are not a new occurrence in the U.S. But over the past few weeks, a growing number of items have been pulled from shelves following an announcement from J.M. Smucker Co. on May 20 that its Jif peanut butter products could potentially be contaminated with dangerous Salmonella bacteria.

So far, the string of recalls includes fresh fruit snack cups prepared by Albertsons Companies and stocked at more than 20 grocery store chains, certain fudge products sold by Walmart, specific Cargill sweets, and Prairie City Bakery's Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Ooey Gooey Butter snack cakes sold in gas stations and convenience stores nationwide. Now it seems the list is growing once again.

Costco is warning customers that a product it carries could pose a potential health threat.

In a recent alert sent to customers, Costco warned any shoppers who purchased the store's Dorm Room Snack Box that it contains Jif To Go Peanut Butter Dipping Cups, which are part of the company's recall. The affected products are packed in 1.5-ounce containers and are part of a combination pack of 70 other items.

According to the notice, the recalled item was included in boxes sold between April 20 and May 23, 2022. The combination packs are also assigned the product number 1377354.

Salmonella poisoning can cause potentially fatal illness in some people.

The Food & Drug Administration's (FDA) original recall of the contaminated Jif products relates to how dangerous Salmonella contamination can be in food and beverage products. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the bacteria is responsible for 1.35 million infections annually, including 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths.

In healthy people, the CDC says symptoms of infection usually develop within six hours to six days after eating or drinking contaminated items. They include diarrhea that's sometimes bloody, fever, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, and headache. But while most people recover from the illness without medical attention, it can be potentially fatal for young children, frail or elderly people, and those who are immunocompromised.

Here's what you should do if you purchased the recalled item.

According to Costco's warning notice, customers who purchased the combination box should "not eat the affected Jif To Go product" and throw the unused item away immediately. In addition, the retailer clarifies that anyone unsatisfied with their snack box can return it for a full refund. Costco also urges anyone with questions or concerns about the products to visit www.jif.com/recall for more information.

