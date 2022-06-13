Whether it's finally finding the ideal sofa, hanging artwork, or picking the perfect houseplants, adding small touches that personalize your living space can be one of the many joys of homeownership. But while picking paint swatches or putting down a new rug will likely bring new life to any room, certain decorating decisions could create a dangerous situation. Now, officials are recalling one particular home decor item after finding it poses a potential safety threat. Read on to see which product you should "destroy" and dispose of immediately.

Recalls for certain home products have recently hit major retailers.

Just like food and drug safety, authorities have many rules and watchdogs in place to ensure that consumer products are safe for people to use and issue warnings after discovering any problems. Recently, this has led to the recall of a handful of appliances sold by major retailers across the U.S.

On April 14, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall of six different refrigerator models made by GE Appliances after discovering a defect in the units' freezer drawer handle that made it possible for them to detach and create a fall hazard. The appliances were sold at Lowe's, Home Depot, Best Buy, and other stores between Feb. 2020 and Jan. 2022. And on June 2, the agency announced that certain Frigidaire and Electrolux refrigerators sold at Lowe's, Home Depot, and elsewhere were recalled due to a malfunction with the appliances' ice maker that created a potential choking hazard. Now, authorities have flagged another home good for recall.

The CPSC is recalling a particular home decor item due to a potentially serious safety hazard.

On June 9, the CPSC announced the recall of black light fixtures sold by popular decor store Spirit Halloween. The affected products are four feet long and include a 48-inch black light bulb with the date code 2021/06 stamped on the housing. In addition, the model number LT-B48P and SKU number 01536721 are also printed on the item's packaging. The recalled light fixtures were sold nationwide at Spirit Halloween stores and on the company's website from Aug. 2021 through Nov. 2021 for roughly $35.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The recalled products could cause damage to your home or personal injury.

According to the notice, the company recalled the items after several reports of bulbs "popping, flashing, and catching on fire or smoking" when in use, creating a significant fire and burn hazard. The agency reports that there has been one report of a mild burn injury related to the products so far.

Here's what you should do if you have one of the recalled light fixtures.

According to the CPSC, anyone who purchased the recalled black light fixtures from Spirit should stop using them immediately. They should then take a photo of the product's date code and contact the retailer to secure a full refund. From there, the company will provide instructions on how to destroy and dispose of the item correctly.

Customers with questions can contact Spirit Halloween at 866-586-0155 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays or by email at GuestServices@spirithalloween.com. More information on the recall can also be found at www.spirithalloween.com by clicking on product recall at the bottom of the homepage.

