Marshalls and T.J. Maxx Just Pulled This Home Product After 19 Injuries

Officials warn more than 30,000 of the units were sold across the U.S.

June 20, 2022
June 20, 2022

For many shoppers, T.J. Maxx and Marshalls are irreplaceable stops on the retail circuit. The beloved stores have created devoted fan bases by providing everything from clothing to cookware at bargain prices. Even home decor offerings factor into the shops' appeal, along with the vast inventory available at sister retailers Homesense and Home Goods. But if you've recently picked up any items from the popular stores, you may want to take a minute to make sure it's not putting you or your loved ones in danger. That's because a product sold by Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and others has been recalled after it led to more than a dozen reported injuries. Read on to see which item could be posing a safety risk in your household.

Officials have recently recalled several home products from retailers.

Similar to food and beverage items, rules and regulations are in place for manufacturers to protect consumers from products that could potentially cause injury to anyone using them. Unfortunately, authorities may only learn of dangerous items after being distributed and sold to customers, leading to recalls.

Last month, Marshalls and T.J. Maxx parent company TJX Companies Inc. pulled certain chocolate products marketed as being vegan from its stores' shelves after they were found to contain milk, posing a significant health risk to those with dairy allergies. And in February, the company recalled several different versions of its Festive Lights Hanukkah Menorah after there were three reports of the items catching fire while holding lit candles, according to the Consumer Protection Safety Commission (CPSC). Now, the retailers have pulled yet another product due to safety concerns.

Marshalls and T.J. Maxx have just recalled a home item over safety concerns.

On June 16, the CPSC announced that TJX Companies was recalling nest swing egg chairs sold at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, and Homesense stores. According to the agency's notice, the affected items were sold under the Martha Stewart and Tommy Bahama brand names at retail locations nationwide from December 2018 through April 2022 and cost between $300 and $350.

The CPSC says customers can identify the hanging chairs by checking the product's hangtag for the style numbers PMK-6501, PMK-6503, PMK-6503-N, PMK-6505, PMK-6506, PMK-6507, PMK-6508, PMK-6509, or PMK-6510. In total, about 30,600 units are affected by the recall.

The company pulled the product from shelves after it reportedly caused more than a dozen injuries.

Unfortunately, the furniture is plagued by more than just a simple defect. According to the CPSC, TJX Companies decided to pull the product from shelves after customers reported 27 incidents of the chairs collapsing or falling over while in use. This includes 19 reports of injuries ranging from "cuts, scrapes, [and] soreness" to one account of broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

Here's what you should do if you purchased the recalled product.

The CPSC advises anyone who purchased the recalled hanging chair to stop using it immediately and return it to any Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, or Homesense store in exchange for a full refund or a store gift card of equal value. The company is also offering guidance on how best to take apart and dispose of the product to receive the refund.

Customers with questions can contact Marshalls at 888-627-7425 or visit the product's recall page for more information; call T.J. Maxx at 800-926-6299 or consult the retailer's recall notice for the chairs on its website; reach HomeGoods at 800-888-0776 or find more information on its own recall page; or call Homesense at 855-660-4663 or visit the store's recall notices page. Each customer service line is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on weekdays. Anyone with questions about the recall can also email the company at customerservice@tjx.com.

