3 Scary Ways Loneliness Is Wrecking Your Health, Researchers Discover

It’s a "hidden epidemic," according to a new study.

July 12, 2025
July 12, 2025

A 2025 poll from the American Psychiatric Association found that 33 percent of adults experienced feelings of loneliness at least once per week in the past calendar year—that’s a three percent increase from the year prior. Loneliness can further enable isolating behaviors, and subsequently, take a scary toll on both your mental and physical health. This has led researchers to categorize loneliness as a “hidden epidemic” in a new report.

Poor mental and physical health can be attributed to loneliness, per new research.

A new study published in the journal PLOS One identified loneliness as a “strong and independent predictor of depression and poor health outcomes.” Loneliness has the ability to affect “every aspect of health,” both mental and physical, noted the authors. They said their findings prove that loneliness is a “hidden epidemic” that needs “tackling.”

To measure the impact of loneliness, researchers first asked 47,318 Americans between the ages of 18 and 64, “How often do you feel lonely?” The multiple-choice question included five possible answers:

  • Never
  • Rarely
  • Sometimes
  • Usually
  • Always

Then they analyzed three primary health outcomes: The presence/absence of a clinical depression diagnosis, mental health status, and physical health status, which was evaluated via another questionnaire in which participants said how many “not good” mental and/or physical health days they experienced in the past 30 days.

This type of assessment “enables a comprehensive understanding of the health burden associated with loneliness,” reads the report. Overall, more than 80 percent of participants recounted some degree of loneliness.

Their results also found:

  • Participants who answered “Always” reported a “significantly higher predicted probability” of depression.
  • The “Always” group experienced an average of 10.9 more poor mental health days per month.
  • They also had an average of five more poor physical health days per month.
  • Women “consistently” reported a higher likelihood of depression and poor mental health days than men.

“Our study highlights that loneliness is not just an emotional state—it has measurable consequences for both mental and physical health. Addressing loneliness may be a critical public health priority to reduce depression and improve overall well-being,” concluded the authors.

How to combat loneliness:

The quick answer here is to find new ways to socialize, whether it’s joining a mahjong group or a book club. But of course, putting yourself out there is easier said than done. It takes tenacity and vulnerability. One way to find like-minded people is through volunteering.

“Offer your skills or interests to a local organization that you resonate with,” Ray Christner, PsyD, NCSP, ABPP, who specializes in cognitive behavior therapy at his practice in Hanover, Pennsylvania, previously suggested to Best Life.

Colleen Marshall, MA, LMFT, vice president of clinical care at the therapist search site Two Chairs, also recommended making more of a conscious effort to strengthen existing relationships, whether it’s with loved ones or friends.

“This could be with a friend, family member, grandchild, or really anyone that is important to you. Having a regularly scheduled visit for connection can help deepen a relationship you already have and also remind you when you might feel lonely that you have a touch point with someone you care about coming soon,” she said.

“If the person you want to connect with can’t do it weekly, think about several people that could be on your schedule so you have at least one touch point a week for a meaningful check-in,” Marshall added.

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
