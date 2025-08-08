Doctor Issues Warning About Rising Legionnaires’ Disease Cases: “Be Vigilant”

Legionnaires’ disease, a severe form of pneumonia caused by the Legionella bacteria, is currently devastating the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan. It’s believed that cooling towers in the neighborhood became infected with the bacteria, releasing it via water droplets from air conditioners, reports USA Today. So far, this Legionnaires’ disease outbreak has infected 67 people, 24 of whom have been hospitalized, and three of whom have died.

While these recent cases are isolated to Harlem, cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been steadily rising throughout the country for the past two decades. And now, a doctor is warning people to “be vigilant” in the face of this growing public health threat.

What is Legionnaires’ disease?

As mentioned, Legionnaires’ disease is a serious form of pneumonia caused by an infection in the lungs after breathing in Legionella bacteria.

“Legionella is found naturally in lakes, streams and soil, but it can also contaminate drinking water and air systems, especially in large buildings,” explains Cleveland Clinic. “You can breathe small droplets of water directly into your lungs, or water in your mouth can get into your lungs accidentally — for instance, if it goes ‘down the wrong pipe’ (aspiration).”

In addition to water towers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that other common sources of infection include:

Water used for showering (potable water)

Decorative fountains

Hot tubs

According to Cleveland Clinic, symptoms usually start between two and 14 days after exposure and include:

Fever

Dry cough

Shortness of breath

Diarrhea

Nausea and stomach pain

Muscle aches

Headache

Cough up blood

Confusion

About 1 in 10 people who become infected with Legionnaires’ disease will die. Those who are older than 50, have weakened immune systems, have a long-term respiratory illness, or live in a long-term care facility are at greater risk.

Legionnaires’ disease cases are rising in the U.S.

Cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been rising since the early 2000s, peaking in 2018 with 10,000 cases. On average, there are about 6,000 reported incidences each year, according to data from the CDC. However, some officials estimate that the numbers are underreported since symptoms may be misdiagnosed as other forms of pneumonia or respiratory issues.

In 2015, a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in the Bronx became New York City’s largest outbreak ever when 16 people died. Then, in 2022, five people died from the disease when a nursing home in Manhattan violated cooling tower regulations, reports Bloomberg.

The New York Times explains that experts believe the sharp rise in cases may be due to aging water systems and inadequate maintenance, rising water temperatures, and more testing and awareness about the disease.

“When you have really hot environments, infrastructure is not keeping up,” Jean Grassman, an associate professor at the City University of New York Graduate School of Public Health, told USA Today. “People are realizing, whether you’re talking about floods or cooling systems, they’re not designed for this. The fact that there’s failures is not terribly surprising.”

Typically, Legionnaires’ disease peaks in the warmer months when cooling towers are being used for air conditioning and people are swimming in other water sources.

That’s why Bernard Camins, MD, the medical director for infection prevention at the Mount Sinai Health System, told the Times he’s especially concerned.

“I wouldn’t be as worried if this was February,” she said. “But it is peak Legionella season and we’re seeing cases—that’s why people just need to be vigilant.”

How to protect yourself from Legionnaires’ disease:

If you believe you’ve been exposed to Legionella bacteria or are exhibiting symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease, seek medical attention right away. Most cases can be treated with antibiotics.

“You can reduce your risk at home by making sure shower heads, faucets, hot tubs, and humidifiers are properly cleaned,” advises Cleveland Clinic. “Don’t use plain water in place of windshield wiper fluid in your car.”

They add that those in charge of large buildings should properly disinfect water and ventilation systems.